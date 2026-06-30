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WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 15:25
0,666 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra terminates sale process for Nordic Inspekt Group

The Board of Directors of Qben Infra refers to its previous announcements regarding the strategic review and sale process for Nordic Inspect Group ("Inspect").

Following a reassessment of the company's strategic priorities, the Board has decided to terminate the sale process for Inspect.

Over the past several months, Inspect has delivered a strong operational performance, with improved profitability and increased activity levels. Based on this positive development, the Board believes that Inspect offers substantial opportunities for continued value creation as part of Qben Infra's portfolio.

Qben Infra will therefore continue to support Inspect's development as an independent business, with a clear focus on profitable growth, operational excellence and long-term shareholder value.

The company remains committed to executing its overall strategy and strengthening operational performance across all business areas. At the same time, the Board will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that may enhance value for shareholders.

The Board would like to thank all parties involved in the process for their constructive engagement and looks forward to building on the positive momentum in the business.

Contacts
Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB
E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us
Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

This information is information that Qben Infra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.