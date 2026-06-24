Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra appoints Anders Kjøll as CFO

Qben Infra has appointed Anders Kjøll as Chief Financial Officer, starting on September 1, 2026.

Mr. Kjøll joins Qben Infra from Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, where he most recently served as Finance Director. He has previously held CFO positions at Westad Industri and various senior management roles with Interoil Peru.

"We are happy to announce that Mr Kjøll shortly joins Qben Infra. With his long experience as CFO and different managing roles he will add important competence and value to our organisation. In our ambition to build a leading position in the Nordic high-voltage market the appointment of Anders Kjøll as Group CFO is an important step in executing on this ambition," says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Infra.

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system