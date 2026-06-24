Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 0,61-CAD-Uranaktie, die den Giganten hinterherjagt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 15:25
0,674 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 16:20 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra appoints Anders Kjøll as CFO

Qben Infra has appointed Anders Kjøll as Chief Financial Officer, starting on September 1, 2026.

Mr. Kjøll joins Qben Infra from Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, where he most recently served as Finance Director. He has previously held CFO positions at Westad Industri and various senior management roles with Interoil Peru.

"We are happy to announce that Mr Kjøll shortly joins Qben Infra. With his long experience as CFO and different managing roles he will add important competence and value to our organisation. In our ambition to build a leading position in the Nordic high-voltage market the appointment of Anders Kjøll as Group CFO is an important step in executing on this ambition," says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Infra.

Contacts
Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB
E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us
Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.