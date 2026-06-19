Qben Infra AB: Qben Power strengthen the orderbook

Laje AS, a company within Qben Infras subsidiary ININ Power can today announce that the company's electrification division has secured two new contracts and one letter of intent regarding project assignments with a total value of approximately NOK 40 million excl. VAT.

The contracts include operation and maintenance services for public infrastructure, upgrading of municipal lighting systems and electrification works related to new port development. The assignments will be carried out in the period 2026-2028 and strengthen the division's position within electrification and sustainable infrastructure.

As a result of the new awards, the order backlog for production in 2026 for Laje Division Electrification provides high activity and good predictability for the business in the future.

The new contracts

Laje has been awarded a new operation and maintenance contract with Lillehammer Municipality with a maximum contract value of NOK 14 million excl. VAT. The contract has a duration of 2 years with an option for an additional 1+1 year.

Laje has been awarded the project "1015 Modum Municipality - Upgrading" with a contract value of NOK 10 million. The project will be implemented in 2026 and includes the modernization of municipal lighting infrastructure.

Laje has entered into a letter of intent for the project "Frier Vest - Grenland Port - Electrical" with an estimated value of NOK 16 million. The final contract is expected to be signed in the near future. The project is part of the electrification of new port infrastructure in Grenland.

"We are very pleased to secure these new assignments. The awards confirm our competitiveness and strong market position within electrification and technical infrastructure. We now have a very strong order backlog 2026 and the division has a solid foundation for further growth, profitability and capacity utilization in the coming year. At the same time, we see continued positive development in the market, with increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions", says Øivind Bergstrand, Divisional Director of Laje Division Electrification.

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system