Qben Infra AB: Qben Power strengthens its position in the Swedish energy market - Laje signs a contract worth 60 MSEK

Laje AS, part of Qben Power, has signed a contract with OX2 Construction AB for the construction of a new 36 kV power line in Sweden. The contract is worth approximately 60 MSEK and strengthens Qben Power's position in energy infrastructure in the Swedish market.

Laje will carry out the project as a subcontractor for OX2. The power line is being built for Malung-Sälen Elnät and will help strengthen and further develop the regional grid capacity in the area.

The contract contributes to high activity and good predictability for Qben Power in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first and second quarters of 2027. At the end of July 2026, Qben Power's total order backlog for the coming twelve months had increased to 827 million NOK.

The energy division of Laje AS is an important contributor to the development and is showing significant organic growth. Qben Power also sees a positive development in project margins in the overall order portfolio. The development supports the company's assessment of a growing market, driven by increasing investments in power grids, electrification and new regional grid capacity.

"This contract is an important step in the further development of our business in Sweden. It strengthens our position in power line and grid development and contributes to a solid order backlog for the coming quarters. We are also satisfied with the positive development in project margins, which reflects good project selection, improved execution and a market with increasing demand," says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Infra AB.

Scope of the contract

The project includes, among other things:

• construction and assembly of a new 36 kV overhead line on wooden poles

• delivery and installation of line equipment and associated components

• foundation, pole erection and pulling of lines

• testing, inspection and quality assurance of the installations

• coordination and implementation in cooperation with OX2, the grid owner and other involved parties

• HSE management and documentation in accordance with applicable requirements and standards

The work will be carried out with an emphasis on safe and efficient progress, high quality and good resource utilization. The project is scheduled for completion during the second quarter of 2027.

Strategic significance

The contract represents a significant assignment within regional power infrastructure in Sweden. For Laje, the project is an important part of the company's continued focus on power line and grid development projects in the Nordic market.

Through the contract with OX2, Laje strengthens its position as a contractor within the construction of power lines and other energy infrastructure. The project also contributes to further developing the company's expertise and capacity within larger network expansion projects.

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system