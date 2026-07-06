Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra signs letter of intent to sell Construction

Qben Infra has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to divest the group's real estate operations, Team Bygg.

The total transaction value is estimated at NOK 50 million, of which NOK 10 million is expected to be paid in cash upon closing. The remaining part of the settlement, up to NOK 40 million, has been agreed through a performance-based model where the parties share the profits from the existing projects for a period of 24 months after closing.

The transaction is part of Qben Infra's strategy to further develop the group with an increased focus on Qben Power within critical infrastructure and technical contracts. The sale will contribute to a more concentrated business portfolio, while the group retains significant exposure to the value creation in the existing project portfolio through the agreed profit sharing.

The LOI is subject to the completion of due diligence, final contract documentation and other customary conditions for this type of transaction.

It is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. Qben Infra will inform the market about significant developments and any final completion of the transaction.

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

This information is information that Qben Infra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-06 11:56 CEST.