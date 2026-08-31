

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNP.L, BNPQY,BNP.PA,BNP.DE) emphasized in the Sudan Litigation appeal that the case will be decided under the governing Swiss law. The Bank is confident that the trial court fundamentally misconstrued Swiss law, committed numerous legal errors, and disregarded highly relevant evidence showing that the financial transactions at issue were authorized under both Swiss and European law.



The dispute stems from a lawsuit by Sudanese plaintiffs who allege that BNP Paribas provided banking services to former President Omar al-Bashir's government between 1997 and 2011, helping it circumvent sanctions and contributing to human-rights abuses during the conflict in Sudan. A New York jury in October 2025 found BNP Paribas liable and ordered the bank to pay more than $20 million in damages to three Sudanese plaintiffs.



BNP Paribas's arguments are strongly supported by the Government of Switzerland, whose law governs this case, as well as by the Government of the United States, distinguished academics, jurists, and leading industry organizations, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.



The briefs filed by Plaintiffs and third parties last week and this week offer nothing new, simply recycling arguments that these authorities have already soundly rejected.



BNP Paribas will file its reply brief in due course and looks forward to presenting its case before the Second Circuit.



BNP.PA closed at EUR 102.56, up EUR 1.90 or 1.89% as of August 28.



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