smava GmbH: smava GmbH publishes Interim Financial Report for H1-2026
smava GmbH publishes Interim Financial Report for H1-2026
2026-08-31 Regulatory information
smava GmbH (the "Company") has today published its unaudited Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2026, covering the six month period ending June 30th 2026.
The report is available at the Company's website and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).
For further information, please contact:
Eckart Vierkant, CFO
capitalmarkets@smava.de
The information was submitted for publication in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528), through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9am CEST on 31st August 2026.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|smava GmbH
|Palisadenstrasse 90
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|capitalmarkets@smava.de
|Internet:
|https://www.smava.de/
|ISIN:
|NO0013531XXX
|WKN:
|A4DFHC
|LEI Code:
|391200AMJZMMPWQ6SA29
|EQS News ID:
|2390666
/ 78 Half Year financial report
Dissemination of a Swedish Financial News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2390666 31.08.2026 CET/CEST