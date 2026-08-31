smava GmbH: smava GmbH publishes Interim Financial Report for H1-2026



smava GmbH publishes Interim Financial Report for H1-2026

2026-08-31 Regulatory information

smava GmbH (the "Company") has today published its unaudited Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2026, covering the six month period ending June 30th 2026.

The report is available at the Company's website and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

For further information, please contact:

Eckart Vierkant, CFO

capitalmarkets@smava.de

The information was submitted for publication in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528), through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9am CEST on 31st August 2026.