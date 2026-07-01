smava GmbH: smava GmbH chooses Sweden as home member state

2026-07-01 Regulatory information In connection with the listing of its senior secured bonds (ISIN: NO0013531XXX) on Nasdaq Stockholm, smava GmbH has chosen Sweden as its home member state (Sw. hemmedlemsstat), pursuant to the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC) and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) (Sw. lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden).



For further information, please contact:

Eckart Vierkant, CFO

capitalmarkets@smava.de



The information was submitted for publication in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528), through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CEST on 1st July 2026.



