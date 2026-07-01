smava GmbH: smava GmbH chooses Sweden as home member state
2026-07-01 Regulatory informationIn connection with the listing of its senior secured bonds (ISIN: NO0013531XXX) on Nasdaq Stockholm, smava GmbH has chosen Sweden as its home member state (Sw. hemmedlemsstat), pursuant to the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC) and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) (Sw. lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden).
For further information, please contact:
Eckart Vierkant, CFO
capitalmarkets@smava.de
The information was submitted for publication in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528), through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CEST on 1st July 2026.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|smava GmbH
|Palisadenstrasse 90
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|capitalmarkets@smava.de
|Internet:
|https://www.smava.de/
|ISIN:
|NO0013531XXX
|WKN:
|A4DFHC
|EQS News ID:
|2357898
/ 422 Choice of the Home Member State
Dissemination of a Swedish Financial News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2357898 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group