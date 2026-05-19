smava GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm



smava GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

2026-05-19 Regulatory information

On 22 May 2025, smava GmbH (the "Company") issued senior secured callable floating rate bonds of EUR 200,000,000 under a framework of EUR 350,000,000 (the "Bonds").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, the Company has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For this purpose, the Company has prepared a listing prospectus, which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the Company's website and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se). The application for admission to trading has been submitted and the first day of trading of the Bonds is estimated to be around 21 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Eckart Vierkant, CFO

capitalmarkets@smava.de