

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced the appointment of Arnaud Belloni as CEO of the FIAT, Abarth and Lancia brands and Chief Marketing Officer for Europe.



Belloni will succeed Olivier François, who will continue to support Stellantis as a company strategic advisor.



Notably, the appointment marks the return of Belloni to Stellantis, where he previously spent 16 years leading marketing strategy for its Italian and French brands.



Most recently, he served as chief branding officer for all Renault Group's brands.



In the pre-market hours, STLA was trading at $5.44, up 0.46 percent on the NYSE.



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