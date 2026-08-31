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WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
31.08.26 | 17:35
4,760 Euro
+2,41 % +0,110
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7604,76817:55
4,7604,76917:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
92 Leser
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Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Appoints Stephanie Hartgrove Chief Communications Officer; Names Clara Ingen-Housz to Lead Public Policy & Regulatory Strategy, International Trade

Stellantis Appoints Stephanie Hartgrove Chief Communications Officer; Names Clara Ingen-Housz to Lead Public Policy & Regulatory Strategy, International Trade

AMSTERDAM, August 31, 2026 - Stellantis today announced two senior leadership appointments, effective September 1, strengthening the Company's communications and public policy leadership.

Stephanie Hartgrove has been appointed Chief Communications Officer, reporting to CEO Antonio Filosa, and joins the Stellantis Leadership Team.

Hartgrove brings more than 20 years of global communications leadership experience. She joins Stellantis from Johnson & Johnson, where she served as global vice president of MedTech communications and public affairs, advancing growth and reputation across the company's diverse medical technology portfolio. Previously, she held senior communications leadership roles at Baker Hughes and GE. She began her career as a journalist with CNN and Al Jazeera.

Clara Ingen-Housz is appointed Head of Public Policy & Regulatory Strategy, International Trade, reporting directly to Filosa. In this newly defined role, she will design and develop the Company's public policy, regulatory and trade strategy, and support the CEO in institutional engagements. She will also develop, as part of the General Counsel's office, the Company's international trade law capability.

"I am pleased to welcome Stephanie at an important time for Stellantis as we advance our FaSTLAne 2030 strategy. She brings deep international experience and a proven ability to strengthen reputation, build stakeholder trust and lead through change," said Filosa. "I also want to congratulate Clara on her leadership of Corporate Affairs and Corporate Communications over the past 19 months and thank her for taking on this important new responsibility. Together, these appointments will help ensure Stellantis speaks with a clear external voice and engages effectively on the issues that matter to our stakeholders."

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep- , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, www.stellantis.com-

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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