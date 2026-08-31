Boule Diagnostics AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting August 31, 2026 in Boule Diagnostics

The Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") resolved to approve a loan from one of the company's major shareholders, AB Grenspecialisten, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.



Complete proposals regarding the resolution of the EGM as set out above are available on Boule's website, www.boule.com.

Contacts



Johan Folkunger, VD, johan.folkunger@boule.com, phone +46 (0) 70-250 54 74

Michael af Winklerfelt, CFO, michael.af.winklerfelt@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-553 54 22



About Us

Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.

With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2025, Boule reported net sales of SEK 490 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com