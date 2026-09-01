

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co. (4523.T, EII.SG) and Biogen (BIIB) announced that Canada's Drug Agency has issued a final recommendation supporting public reimbursement of LEQEMBI or lecanemab for eligible patients in Canada living with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. Next steps include negotiations through the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, followed by individual reimbursement decisions by public drug plans in Canada's provinces and territories.



Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions, with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.



At last close on NasdaqGS, Biogen shares were trading at $216.65, down 0.85%.



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