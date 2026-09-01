EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Personnel

Brödernas welcomes Sarang Sacha Chandra as new CEO



01.09.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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September 1, 2026, 09.00 CEST Brödernas welcomes Sarang Sacha Chandra as new CEO Brödernas Group AB (publ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarang Sacha Chandra as CEO of the Company, effective September 1, 2026. Sacha has been part of Brödernas since 2020 and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, he brings extensive expertise in operations, leadership and commercial development. His career has included entrepreneurial experience in family-owned restaurants as well as key leadership roles at Brödernas, giving him a deep understanding of both large-scale restaurant operations and the Company's unique potential. - I am incredibly proud, excited and humbled by the trust that has been placed in me. At its core, this industry is about teamwork, staying close to the market and continuously evolving. By combining our efficient chain structure with the entrepreneurial spirit, guest focus and family-oriented approach that I bring with me, we are ready to build an even stronger Brödernas, says Sarang Sacha Chandra, incoming CEO. The leadership transition marks a natural next step in the Company's development. With the new ownership structure and a strong, long-term commitment to investment from the new owners, Brödernas is now better positioned to execute on its strategic direction. Building on the experience gained over recent years, Brödernas has a clear growth strategy, supported by committed investments aimed at further enhancing the restaurant experience for our guests. This provides Brödernas with a solid foundation for its next phase, with a focus on driving the business forward towards long-term growth, continued development of the operations and further strengthening its position in the market. - Sacha was the clear choice to lead Brödernas into its next phase. The Board highly values his extensive operational experience, strong entrepreneurial mindset and the clear leadership he has demonstrated during challenging times. Combined with the strong financial backing and commitment of our owners, Sacha's in-depth knowledge of the business puts him in an excellent position to lead Brödernas towards future growth, says Anders Nikolaisen, Chairman of the Board. For further information, please contact:

Anders Nikolaisen, Chairman of the Board

Email: press@brodernas.se This information is such that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation (EU no. 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on September 1, 2026 at 09:00 CEST. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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