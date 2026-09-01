Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Unigold Inc (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") has confirmed that local authorities and residents of Restauracion, Dajabon Province, have formally expressed support for the initiation of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Neita Project to the President and Ministries of the Dominican Republic. Key developments:The Neita Project is located in Restauracion, Dajabon Province, where...

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