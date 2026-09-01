Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Name Change and Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to "Quanta AI Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the TSX Venture will be "QNTA", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about September 14, 2026. A new CUSIP number has been obtained, 74768Q109, to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

Management Changes

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kron as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, following the resignation of Paul Haber as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors on August 28, 2026.

Michael Kron brings over 25 years of experience as a technology entrepreneur and senior executive, combining expertise in launching start ups, payments, patent strategy, corporate finance and team building. His proven track record of building, scaling, and exiting technology companies, combined with extensive leadership experience across mobile payments and intellectual property-driven businesses, positions him to drive innovation and long-term growth. Successful start ups include Mamma.com, AnywhererCommerce, BBPOS, and Bam solutions. Mr. Kron began his career as a CPA at EY.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Lee as Chief Financial Officer of the Company following the resignation of Don Shim as the Company's Chief Financial Officer on August 31, 2026.

Bruce Lee has over two decades of experience in the finance industry, including executive positions across the technology, education, healthcare, and automotive sectors. He brings extensive experience in financial reporting, operational finance, and corporate strategy. Over the past ten years, he has served as a Controller in the automotive industry, where he focused on improving financial visibility and operational efficiency through system implementation, automation, and policy development.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

416-901-5611

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to the Company plans and performance.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-name-change-and-management-changes-1214885