Simcere Zaiming Enters Exclusive License Agreement with Roche for SIM0660 Global Development

NANJING, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcere Zaiming, a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group (2096.HK) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of SIM0660, a tri-specific antibody targeting CD79a, CD19, and CD3, with therapeutic potential across B-cell-mediated diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will acquire exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SIM0660. Simcere Zaiming is eligible to receive up to $1.530 billion in total payments, including $75 million in upfront. Simcere Zaiming is also eligible to receive tiered royalties of up to double digits on future net sales.

SIM0660 is a tri-specific antibody developed by Simcere Zaiming using its T-cell engager poly-specific antibody technology. The molecule combines a CD3-engaging arm with binding domains targeting the two B-cell antigens CD79a and CD19 to induce potent T cell-mediated cytotoxicity while limiting cytokine release. With its potential first-in-class dual-targeting approach to CD79a and CD19, SIM0660 is designed to provide broad coverage across B-cell mediated diseases, and may offer a differentiated therapeutic approach for patients previously treated with CD20- or CD19-directed therapies. In addition, SIM0660 also has therapeutic potential for B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, where targeted depletion of pathogenic B cells may provide clinical benefit.

"Simcere Zaiming is committed to develop highly innovative T-cell engagers through our proprietary TCE platform," said Renhong Tang, Chairman and CEO of Simcere Zaiming. "We are pleased to collaborate with Roche to accelerate the clinical development of SIM0660. Through our synergistic innovation, we hope to benefit global patients soon."

"This agreement with Simcere Zaiming reflects our commitment to partnering with innovative companies to advance and deliver new therapeutic options for patients in need. SIM0660 represents a potential advancement for patients with B-cell-mediated diseases," said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Corporate Business Development at Roche.

To date, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group has completed six out-licensing transactions, with a potential aggregate total consideration exceeding US$6.1 billion.

About Simcere Zaiming

Simcere Zaiming is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK). Simcere Zaiming is dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies to meet the unmet clinical needs of cancer patients globally. With a robust and innovative R&D pipeline featuring distinct clinical assets, Simcere Zaiming has successfully launched several innovative products in China, including Enzeshu, COSELA, Enweida, Endostar, and Enlituo. The company is determined to deliver potentially transformative treatment options to cancer patients worldwide through its internal R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities, complemented by strategic collaborations with leading partners.

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