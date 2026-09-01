

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Biogen (BIIB) announced presentations of data at the 16th European Epilepsy Congress. The data support the potential of zorevunersen as a disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Data to be shared at EEC include the medical meeting presentation of 4-year results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a open-label extension studies of zorevunersen in patients with Dravet syndrome. Improvements in cognition and behavior were sustained through 4 years, in addition to durable seizure reductions and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. The new exploratory sub-analyses show effects on the most severe seizure types, as well as improvements in quality of life for patients treated with zorevunersen.



Stoke has a strategic collaboration with Biogen to develop and commercialize zorevunersen for Dravet syndrome. Zorevunersen is currently in clinical development. The global Phase 3 EMPEROR study is underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of zorevunersen, and results are anticipated in the third quarter of 2027.



At last close on NasdaqGS, Biogen shares were trading at $216.65.



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