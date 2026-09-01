Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy-duty equipment for logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, a qualified vender for California's CORE Program, provides an update of its customers' use of point-of-sale vouchers associated with the CORE Program. The CORE Program is California's Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project, a multi-million-dollar initiative run by...

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