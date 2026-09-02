Wolters Kluwer and software provider Finago connect daily accounting with financial statements and tax reporting, reducing manual work and giving customers greater control

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Sweden today announced a collaboration with Finago, a financial management software provider, to provide accounting firms and businesses in Sweden with a more connected financial workflow, linking day-to-day accounting in Finago with financial statements and tax reporting processes in Wolters Kluwer's Capego solution.

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Andreas Näslund, Finago (left) and Kristina Lagerstedt, Wolters Kluwer (right)

"Accounting firms and growing businesses need technology that supports greater complexity without taking away their flexibility or control," said Kristina Lagerstedt, Country Lead, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Sweden. "By connecting Finago to the Capego ecosystem, we are creating a more seamless workflow across accounting, practice management, financial statements and tax reporting. Capego sits at the heart of firms' operations, supporting planning, workflows and compliance processes, while Finago extends the ecosystem with cloud-based accounting and payroll capabilities. Together, this helps firms work more efficiently, streamline processes and spend more time delivering value to their clients."

The collaboration is a step towards a more connected and open financial ecosystem. As regulatory demands, technology innovation, and client expectations continue to evolve, organizations need solutions that work seamlessly together. By combining their respective strengths, Wolters Kluwer and Finago help firms build greater resilience, agility, and long-term competitiveness in a changing market.

The combined offering brings together Finago's accounting expertise and Wolters Kluwer's decades of experience delivering innovative software and expert solutions that help accounting professionals run and grow their firms. Security is central to the collaboration. Both organizations apply enterprise-grade information security standards and are ISO 27001 certified, supporting the secure handling of financial and customer data.

"The future of accounting is built on connected workflows, automation and access to real-time data," said Andreas Näslund, Country Manager Sweden, Finago. "Together with Wolters Kluwer, we are creating a best-in-class platform that enables accounting firms to work more efficiently, improve quality and scale their services without increasing complexity. By bringing together complementary strengths, we provide firms with a seamless ecosystem that supports the entire client journey, from bookkeeping and compliance to reporting and advisory services, while ensuring they remain in control of both their data and customer relationships."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com

Idha Muregård Tell

Communications Manager Europe Region North

Tax and Accounting Sweden

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: +46 701 871 573

idha.tell@wolterskluwer.com