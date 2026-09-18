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WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 18:37
68,22 Euro
-2,60 % -1,82
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Niederlande 25
Europa 600
Eurozone 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,1868,3418:51
68,2268,3418:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 17:36 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer completes capital reduction

Alphen aan den Rijn - September 18, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software and services, announces today that it has completed the reduction in share capital approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026.

The company confirms that 7,800,000 ordinary shares held in treasury have now been cancelled. The total number of issued ordinary shares is therefore reduced to 224,716,153 (previously 232,516,153).

Following this cancellation, the number of shares held in treasury is now 2,276,510 and, in accordance with regulatory requirements, Wolters Kluwer has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of the change in its issued share capital and that it currently holds 1.01% of total issued ordinary shares.

Shares repurchased by the company are added to and held as treasury shares, to be used for capital reduction purposes through share cancellation. Part of these treasury shares may be retained and used to meet future obligations under share-based incentive schemes.

# # #

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Marnie KontovrakiMeg Geldens
DirectorVice President
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
press@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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