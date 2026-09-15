Leading arbitration, competition and IP law content now available within Libra by Wolters Kluwer, helping legal professionals access specialist expertise directly in their AI-powered workflows

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the integration of Kluwer Law International content into Libra by Wolters Kluwer, its all-in-one legal AI workspace. Customers in 11 European countries can now access content from Kluwer Arbitration, Kluwer Competition Law and Kluwer IP Law directly within Libra, further expanding the platform's portfolio of trusted legal content and expert insight.

The addition of Kluwer Law International content builds on Libra's existing legal intelligence capabilities and gives legal professionals access to specialist international expertise across arbitration, competition law and intellectual property law without leaving their workflow. Content can be used alongside the broader Wolters Kluwer legal resources already available within Libra, helping users conduct research, validate arguments and draft documents with greater efficiency and confidence.

"By adding Kluwer Arbitration, Kluwer Competition Law and Kluwer IP Law in Libra, we are expanding the breadth and depth of trusted legal content available to customers," said Linda Nieuwenhuis, VP Growth Operations Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "Legal professionals can now access even more specialist international content directly within their AI-powered workflow."

Jill Weinstein, Vice President General Manager, Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S., added: "The future of legal AI depends on the quality of the knowledge behind it. By bringing Kluwer Law International's specialist content into Libra, we are extending the reach of our authors' expertise and making trusted legal analysis available at the moment our customers need it most."

The integration is designed to benefit multiple customer groups, including existing Libra users who require specialist international legal expertise. Customers can activate the relevant content sets within Libra after purchasing and use them as part of their research, drafting, and review processes.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe

Legal Regulatory Wolters Kluwer

frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com

+49 2233 3760-7634