Argo Graphene Solutions Appoints Leading Battery and Energy Storage Scientist Dr. Said Al-Hallaj to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Said Al-Hallaj, PhD, an internationally recognized battery and energy-storage scientist, entrepreneur and technology commercialization specialist, to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Al-Hallaj brings more than 25 years of scientific, academic and commercial experience spanning lithium-ion batteries, battery thermal management and safety, energy storage, electric mobility, renewable energy and technology commercialization.

He currently serves as Chief Battery Scientist at Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM), a clean-technology company focused on sustainable infrastructure and electrification. He is also a member of Grapherry's Advisory Board, where he has worked alongside Grapherry founder and Argo CEO Dr. Vikas Berry in advancing graphene commercialization. Dr. Al-Hallaj is also founder and CEO of NETenergy, a Chicago-based thermal-energy-storage technology company, and previously served as Chairman and CEO of All Cell Technologies LLC.

Dr. Al-Hallaj holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, as well as bachelor's and master's degrees in Chemical Engineering from Jordan University of Science and Technology. His academic career has included positions at Illinois Institute of Technology, the University of Illinois Chicago, Northwestern University, and Tohoku University in Japan.

His scientific and professional accomplishments have received significant recognition. Dr. Al-Hallaj has been recognized among the world's top 2% of scientists in Chemical Engineering in the Stanford-led science-wide ranking of highly cited researchers, and his published scientific research has accumulated more than 17,000 citations. In 2022, he received the Illinois Tech Alumni Professional Achievement Award, recognizing outstanding professional achievement and distinction in his field. He also served on the Advisory Board of Illinois Tech's Armour College of Engineering and the Industry Advisory Board of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Beyond his scientific and academic work, Dr. Al-Hallaj has built an extensive track record in technology commercialization and entrepreneurship, including translating university research into commercial ventures. He has served as a Commercialization Fellow with the University of Illinois Chicago Office of Technology Management and has successfully spun off two university-based technology startups. He has also mentored technology startups associated with the University of Chicago, UIC, Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Auckland.



Strategic Alignment with Argo's Graphene Commercialization Strategy

Dr. Al-Hallaj's appointment comes as Argo advances the commercialization of STREAM, the proprietary graphene production technology exclusively licensed to Argo by Grapherry, with a contractual pathway to full ownership. As a member of Grapherry's Advisory Board who has worked alongside Dr. Berry and developed an understanding of STREAM and its potential applications, Dr. Al-Hallaj brings to Argo's Board existing familiarity with the technology at the centre of the Company's graphene commercialization strategy.

Argo is evaluating higher-value applications for STREAM-G graphene and STREAM-O graphene oxide across energy storage, advanced electronics, AI infrastructure, construction, composites and other advanced-material markets.

Energy storage represents a potentially significant commercial opportunity for advanced graphene materials. Graphene is being evaluated across the battery industry for applications including enhanced conductivity, electrode performance and thermal management. Argo intends to leverage its STREAM platform and growing battery expertise to identify and advance applications where STREAM-produced graphene and graphene oxide may deliver meaningful performance and commercial advantages.

The Company believes Dr. Al-Hallaj's particular expertise in battery technology, energy storage, thermal management, electric mobility and technology commercialization complements Argo's expanding focus on potential graphene applications in next-generation energy-storage technologies.

Dr. Vikas Berry, CEO and President of Argo Graphene Solutions, commented, "Said is an exceptional addition to Argo's Board at an important stage in the Company's development. We are building Argo around world-class scientific expertise with a clear objective of advancing graphene from the laboratory toward commercially relevant applications. Said brings deep expertise in batteries and energy storage, together with extensive experience commercializing advanced technologies. As we advance STREAM and pursue opportunities across energy storage, electronics and other high-value markets, his expertise will strengthen both our technical and commercialization strategy. I am very pleased to welcome Said to the Board."

Dr. Said Al-Hallaj commented, "Having worked alongside Vikas and the Grapherry team, I have had the opportunity to understand STREAM, the science behind the technology and its potential across a range of advanced-material applications. I believe Argo represents an exciting opportunity to combine innovative graphene production technology with the application expertise required to move advanced materials toward meaningful commercial use.

"Energy storage is an area where I believe advanced graphene materials warrant significant attention. I look forward to working with the Argo team to identify and evaluate where STREAM graphene and graphene oxide can address real industry challenges and, supported by appropriate testing and validation, create meaningful commercial opportunities."

Complementary Scientific Leadership

The addition of Dr. Al-Hallaj further strengthens Argo's scientific and technical leadership as the Company advances its strategy to develop a vertically integrated graphene refinery and commercialization platform.

Dr. Berry brings more than two decades of graphene research, intellectual-property development and advanced-materials expertise, while Dr. Al-Hallaj brings extensive expertise in battery systems, energy storage, thermal management, electrification and commercialization.

Current Argo Director Sean McAlpine, P.Eng., further complements this expertise as a chemical and nanomaterials engineer with experience in cementitious systems and the development and scale-up of advanced materials for industrial and infrastructure applications, including expertise relevant to Argo's graphene-enhanced construction initiatives.

Dr. Berry added, "As we build Argo, we are deliberately bringing together complementary scientific, engineering and commercialization expertise around STREAM. Sean's experience in nanomaterials, cementitious systems and industrial scale-up provides valuable expertise for our work in construction and infrastructure, while Said brings deep knowledge of batteries, energy storage and commercialization. This combination of expertise strengthens our ability to evaluate STREAM-G graphene and STREAM-O graphene oxide across multiple applications and pursue the opportunities where we believe these materials can deliver the greatest commercial value."

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.



Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction, composites, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

We seek Safe Harbor.

For further information please contact:

Robert Intile, CFO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Email: robert.intile@argographene.com

Phone: 604-763-4017

Website: www.argographene.com

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The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the development, advancement and commercialization of the STREAM technology; the potential applications, performance and commercial opportunities for STREAM-G graphene and STREAM-O graphene oxide, including in energy storage, advanced electronics, AI infrastructure, construction, composites and other markets; the Company's plans to develop a vertically integrated graphene refinery and commercialization platform; and the Company's plans regarding testing, validation, application development, industry collaboration and commercialization. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully develop, scale, test, validate and commercialize its technologies and materials; the results of testing and validation; market acceptance and demand for graphene-based products; the ability to establish commercial relationships and obtain sufficient financing; risks associated with the Company's licence arrangements with Grapherry and its contractual pathway to ownership of the STREAM technology; competition, regulatory matters and general economic and market conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable securities laws.