

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) announced positive topline results from an ongoing Phase 2a study of TEV 408, an investigational anti-interleukin-15 monoclonal antibody, in adults with celiac disease. The study met primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful prevention of gluten-induced intestinal damage versus placebo at week 8.



Additional analyses from the ongoing Phase 2a study are underway. The company plans to present further data from the study at a future scientific meeting.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are up 2.96 percent to $37.27.



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