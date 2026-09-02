Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Plans to Focus on AI, Data Centre, and Patent Licensing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated plans to wind down its health care operations.

The wind-down is intended to allow the Company to focus its resources and management efforts on its core AI, data centre technology, and patent licensing businesses, optimize its current operations and resources, reduce operating and regulatory compliance requirements, and improve overall financial performance.

As part of the wind-down process, the Company intends to gradually reduce and ultimately cease its health care operations, including the operation of its multi-disciplinary medical clinics in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, and Vancouver, British Columbia. These clinics currently provide a range of health care and related services, including primary and emergency care.

The Company will take a measured and orderly approach to the wind-down process, with the timing and scope of the reduction of operations determined based on operational, financial, contractual and regulatory considerations. The Company intends to manage the transition in an orderly manner and will continue to assess opportunities to maximize value from its health care assets and operations during the wind-down process.

The Company expects the wind-down of its health care operations to allow Quanta AI to simplify its corporate structure and focus on its AI, data centre technology, and patent licensing businesses. The Company believes that this strategic focus will allow management to allocate capital and resources toward its core business areas and pursue opportunities that are aligned with the Company's long-term objectives. In this regard, its patent licensing initiatives remain active. The Company will be making further announcements, as events warrant.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

416-901-5611

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to the Company plans and performance.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-plans-to-focus-on-ai-data-centre-and-patent-licensing-1215156