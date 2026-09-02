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WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
02.09.26 | 18:05
27,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,62028,10018:41
27,70027,90016:06
Dow Jones News
02.09.2026 18:15 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of July 31, 2026.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of July 31, 2026. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of 
July 31, 2026. 
02-Sep-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 

Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of July 31, 
2026 

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers. 

Date     Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical   Total Number of Exercisable 
       Share Capital             Voting Rights          Voting Rights1 
 
 
31/07/2026  22 596 441               28 851 723            28 834 451

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across several continents and provides high energy-efficiency technology solutions to sectors such as technology, industry, video games, scientific research and datacenters. For the 2025-2026 financial year, the Group achieved revenues of EUR416.2 million. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
 
   Jean-Philippe LLOBERA 
                     Seitosei.Actifin 
   Directeur France 
                     Foucauld Charavay 
   03 68 41 10 70 
                    Communication financière 
   investors@2crsi.com  
                     06 70 83 79 15 
  
                     foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - July 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2392800 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2392800 02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2392800&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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