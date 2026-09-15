DJ 2CRSi SA: 194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German customer is genuine.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German customer is genuine. 15-Sep-2026 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German customer is genuine. Strasbourg, 15 September 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, today announces the initial findings of the investigation conducted by an independent expert following the report published by Grizzly Research concerning 2CRSi and the order for 194 Godì Blackwell Ultra servers announced in the Company's press release of 9 June 2026. Commissioned by the Board of Directors, the investigation covered all available documentation relating to the transaction - including quotations, purchase orders, delivery notes, invoices, bank statements and 2CRSi SA's accounting records - as well as business intelligence research into the customer and the third parties involved. The independent expert's work confirms: . the existence of the order for 194 servers placed by the German customer on 7 May 2026, as well as the corresponding purchase from the supplier; . that 2CRSi received payment in full of the invoiced sales price and that the supplier was paid in full, with both payments having been made prior to delivery; . that the entire transaction (purchase, sale and related payments) was recorded in 2CRSi's accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2026. These findings relate exclusively to this transaction. The Company will report on the work relating to the other matters raised in the Grizzly Research report no later than when it publishes its full-year results. The engagement of the independent expert does not constitute an audit, an exhaustive review of 2CRSi's accounting records, operations or internal control framework, or an audit opinion on the financial statements, which remains the responsibility of the Group's statutory auditors. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray LLOBERA Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations Director France Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com press@2crsi.com 06 37 83 33 19 06 85 36 85 11 03 68 41 10 70

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[1] 2CRSi press release dated 9 June 2026, "2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany"

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260915-EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2399804 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2399804 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)