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2C

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
15.09.26 | 19:19
28,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,76019:43
28,00028,50019:31
Dow Jones News
15.09.2026 18:57 Uhr
324 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German customer is genuine.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German customer is genuine. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German 
customer is genuine. 
15-Sep-2026 / 18:22 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
194-server order announced on 9 June 2026[1]: independent expert confirms the transaction with the German customer is 
genuine. 
  
Strasbourg, 15 September 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, today announces the initial findings of the investigation conducted by an independent expert 
following the report published by Grizzly Research concerning 2CRSi and the order for 194 Godì Blackwell Ultra servers 
announced in the Company's press release of 9 June 2026.        
Commissioned by the Board of Directors, the investigation covered all available documentation relating to the 
transaction - including quotations, purchase orders, delivery notes, invoices, bank statements and 2CRSi SA's 
accounting records - as well as business intelligence research into the customer and the third parties involved. 
The independent expert's work confirms: 
 . the existence of the order for 194 servers placed by the German customer on 7 May 2026, as well as the 
  corresponding purchase from the supplier; 
 . that 2CRSi received payment in full of the invoiced sales price and that the supplier was paid in full, 
  with both payments having been made prior to delivery; 
 . that the entire transaction (purchase, sale and related payments) was recorded in 2CRSi's accounts for 
  the financial year ended 30 June 2026.     
    
These findings relate exclusively to this transaction. The Company will report on the work relating to the other 
matters raised in the Grizzly Research report no later than when it publishes its full-year results. 
The engagement of the independent expert does not constitute an audit, an exhaustive review of 2CRSi's accounting 
records, operations or internal control framework, or an audit opinion on the financial statements, which remains the 
responsibility of the Group's statutory auditors. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ 
  
Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi      Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe  Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
LLOBERA     Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        Press Relations 
Director France Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
press@2crsi.com 06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11 
03 68 41 10 70

---------------------------------------

[1] 2CRSi press release dated 9 June 2026, "2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany"

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260915-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2399804 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2399804 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399804&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2026 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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