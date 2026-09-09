DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of August 31, 2026.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of August 31, 2026. 09-Sep-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of August 31, 2026 Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers Date Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical Total Number of Exercisable Share Capital Voting Rights Voting Rights1 31/08/2026 22 596 441 28 851 723 28 837 241

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

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About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage.

Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and provides energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research and data centers. In fiscal year 2025-2026, the Group generated revenue of EUR416.2 million.

2CRSi has been listed since June 2018, initially on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013341781), before transferring to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Seitosei.Actifin Director France Foucauld Charavay 03 68 41 10 70 Financial Communication investors@2crsi.com 06 70 83 79 15 foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - August 2026

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext AL2SI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2396708 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2396708 09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)