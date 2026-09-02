Montigny Le Bretonneux, Wednesday, September 2, 2026

DOLFINES wins two new tenders and extends a framework contract with an international energy group

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), an operational excellence consulting firm for high-risk industries, announces that its subsidiary Aegide International has been awarded two new framework agreements - with an international financial institution and a public higher education institution, respectively - as well as the extension by its subsidiary Dolfines Gulf Consultancy LLC of its contract for an HSE audit and assessment program for an international energy group active in drilling, benefiting subsidiaries in the Gulf, Africa and Europe. These new commercial successes confirm DOLFINES' ability to support its public and private clients on safety, security and risk management matters, in France and internationally.

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH AN INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

Aegide International, a DOLFINES subsidiary specializing in HSE, has been selected by an international financial institution to provide safety and security advisory services, under a lot covering services abroad. This framework agreement, entered into for a four-year term from its signature, sets an overall cap of €3 million (excluding tax, fees included), for all providers combined over the full term of the agreement. Aegide International has set itself a target of billing 20% of this amount over the term of the framework agreement. The expected services notably cover monitoring and assessing threats and risks related to the institution's activities abroad, organizing fire evacuation drills at its overseas offices, as well as ad hoc assignments such as site analyses, risk assessments (natural disasters, road safety, nuclear risk, etc.), the development of security management plans and on-site training. The duration of these assignments generally ranges from a few months to a year, depending on their nature.

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A FRENCH PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTION

Aegide International has also been selected by a public higher education institution under a multi-award framework agreement for the training of its staff, for a lot dedicated to workplace health, safety and prevention. Entered into for a three-year term, this agreement does not include a guaranteed minimum amount and sets a cap of €0.1 million, excluding tax.

These two contracts confirm DOLFINES' ability to leverage its expertise beyond the industrial sector, complementing its historical core business in high-risk industries.

DOLFINES GULF CONSULTANCY EXTENDS ITS FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH AN INTERNATIONAL ENERGY GROUP BY ONE YEAR

Dolfines Gulf Consultancy LLC announces the extension, for one additional year, of its framework contract with a leading international energy group. This agreement covers a broad scope of services dedicated to the integrity, safety and performance of drilling rigs.

The contract benefits several of the group's subsidiaries, mainly located in Africa and Europe. This geographic coverage strategically complements Dolfines' historical markets in the Gulf region and strengthens the diversification of its activities and client portfolio, in a constantly evolving market environment.

Since its initial signature, this framework contract has generated €0.8 million in cumulative revenue for Dolfines. This amount does not include other ongoing contracts with other subsidiaries of the same group not covered by this agreement, notably in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire and Iraq.

Under this contract, Dolfines Gulf Consultancy has, since 2025, carried out a program of audits, technical assessments and verification assignments covering 13 drilling rigs across 8 countries, supporting the client's teams in managing operational risks and applying industry best practices.

This extension reflects the client's renewed confidence in the Dolfines Gulf Consultancy teams and confirms the Group's recognized expertise in the safety, integrity and quality assurance of drilling rigs. It also illustrates Dolfines' ability to support international energy operators across varied assets and diverse geographic regions, thanks to a global and flexible response capability.

Simplified Glossary

Sales Pipeline A strictly commercial dataset that provides a structured overview of all current sales opportunities

within the company, categorized by their stage in the sales cycle, from initial contact through to

contract signing. Order Intake Non-accounting data recording the volume of new business recorded at the time a binding contract is signed by a customer. It increases the order backlog. Sales Conversion Rate Non-accounting data indicating the percentage of the sales pipeline that is converted into actual orders. Order Backlog Non-accounting data representing all firm orders recorded by the company that have not yet been recognized as revenue through invoicing. Revenue Accounting data, generally calculated excluding taxes (excl. tax), representing the total income generated by a company through the sale of its products or services over a given period. Framework Agreement A contract entered into between a buyer (public or private) and one or more suppliers to establish the rules for future purchases over a given period, without immediately specifying precise quantities. Orders are then placed at the buyer's initiative, as and when actual needs arise. EBE / EBITDA Gross Operating Surplus: Operating income before depreciation, amortization, and provisions. EBITDA is the English equivalent.

About DOLFINES : www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting company, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of the decarbonization of the energy sector and building on its strong expertise, DOLFINES aims to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, above and below sea level.

Complying with the highest quality and safety standards, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and is API-Q2 and ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN Code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker: ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking statements. These may be affected by known and unknown factors, difficult to predict and beyond DOLFINES' control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied, or otherwise conveyed by the Company's statements.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100027-communique_de_presse_dolfines_2sept2026_en.pdf