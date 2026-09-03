SSH Communications Security Corporation: Lars Bell appointed as CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | September 03, 2026 at 13:00:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of SSH Communications Security Corporation ("SSH") has appointed Lars Bell as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his role on October 1, 2026. Bell will succeed Rami Raulas, who, as previously announced, will retire. Raulas will continue to lead SSH until Bell assumes the role.

Bell joins SSH from Omada A/S, a global cybersecurity software company specializing in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), where he currently serves as Chief Customer Officer. He also served as Interim CEO of Omada from November 2025 to April 2026. Since joining Omada in 2019, Bell has held senior leadership role across customer success, services and commercial operations, contributing to the growth and international expansion of Omada's SaaS business.

Prior to Omada, Bell served as CEO of Pedab Denmark and held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, HP and IBM. He has more than 25 years of experience in international enterprise software and technology businesses.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lars as SSH's new CEO. His experience in identity security and enterprise software businesses, combined with his strong commercial track record, is well aligned with SSH's strategic priorities. We believe Lars is the right person to strengthen SSH's commercial execution and drive profitable growth," says Henri Österlund, Chair of the Board of SSH Communications Security Corporation.

"SSH has a strong technology heritage, differentiated products and an important role in securing critical digital infrastructure. The need for trusted access and secure communications continues to grow as digital environments evolve and become increasingly automated. I am excited to join SSH and work with the team, our customers and partners to build on these strengths and accelerate the company's growth," says Lars Bell.

For further information:

Henri Österlund, Chair of the Board, email henri.osterlund@ssh.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.