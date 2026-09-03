Alstom S.A.: Alstom wins landmark contract to renew VIA Rail Canada's long-distance fleet

Alstom wins landmark contract to renew VIA Rail Canada's long-distance fleet

Alstom will manufacture 313 new rail cars for VIA Rail Canada and provide long-term technical support and spare parts services.

The CAD 4.7 billion (approx. 3 billion euro) agreement will support Canadian rail manufacturing and create and sustain hundreds of skilled jobs across the country.

Design and engineering activities will be carried out at Alstom's facility in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec, with carbody manufacturing in La Pocatière, Québec, and final assembly in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in Canada.

The new fleet will connect eight major routes across Canada, improving comfort, accessibility and connectivity for passengers travelling across the country's long-distance, regional and remote routes.

3 September 2026 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed an agreement with VIA Rail Canada to design, engineer, manufacture and support a new Long Distance, Regional and Remote (LDRR) fleet that will shape the future of passenger rail mobility across Canada.

The agreement includes the delivery of 313 Adessia railway cars, valued at approximately C$4 billion, and a 15-year Technical Support and Spare Parts Supply Agreement (TSSSA) valued at nearly C$700 million, with the overall agreement representing a total value of C$4.7 billion (approximately 3 billion euro)1-

The new fleet will replace VIA Rail Canada's existing long-distance fleet and will serve eight major routes connecting nearly 400 communities across the country, including services linking Montréal, Halifax, Gaspé, Jonquière, Senneterre, Toronto, Vancouver, Churchill, Prince Rupert, Jasper, Sudbury and White River.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Canada, the new Adessia rail cars will expand opportunities for regional and remote travellers, including many First Nations communities, and are built to withstand the country's climate extremes. The cars will retain the iconic look and feel that people love and cherish while integrating the world class experience that travellers today expect. Replacing 77-year-old cars with a modern fleet will set new standards for passenger comfort, universal accessibility, digital connectivity, and sustainability.

A fleet designed and built in Canada for Canadians

"This is an emblematic project for Alstom, and we're honoured to be entrusted by VIA Rail and the federal government with delivering it," said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. "This project marks the beginning of a new chapter between Canada's national passenger railway company and the country's local rail manufacturer. Together, we are building a fleet for Canadians, by Canadians, and it will move the country forward for generations to come."

"Today's announcement marks a defining step in shaping the future of VIA Rail's pan-Canadian fleet" said Mathieu Paquette, VIA Rail's Interim President and CEO. "These new rail cars will retain signature features such as dome cars, full-service dining and social areas, while incorporating modern amenities, improved accessibility, and greater reliability. They will help us preserve essential services to remote communities and elevate the unique onboard experience that allows passengers to discover Canada in a way that only train travel can offer. We are very proud to partner with Alstom to create lasting value for Canadians by having these new cars designed, engineered and manufactured in Canada, and we thank the Government of Canada for this historic investment in the future of passenger rail."

"Canadians deserve a passenger rail system that is modern, reliable and built to serve them for generations to come," said The Hon. Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons. "This investment delivers exactly that while supporting good-paying Canadian jobs and strengthening our domestic rail manufacturing sector. By assembling these railcars in Thunder Bay and La?Pocatière, supported by Canadian design and engineering expertise in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, we are investing in Canadian workers, Canadian innovation and a stronger, more resilient economy."

More comfortable, more spacious and better-connected railway cars

The new Adessia fleet will be available in nine different car configurations to support the diverse needs of long-distance, regional and remote travel, including coach, sleeper, accessible, berth, prestige, panorama, dome, dining and baggage cars. Passengers will benefit from brighter and more spacious interiors and full connectivity. The fleet will also incorporate the latest cybersecurity protections to support safe and reliable operations.

The modern rail cars for VIA Rail are part of Alstom's diverse range of Adessia commuter rail solutions which are among the most sustainable ways to connect people in cities, surrounding suburbs and remote communities. The portfolio includes a wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches, available in both single- and double-deck configurations and designed to operate in all climatic conditions at speeds of 120-200 km/h on both electrified and non-electrified networks. As the leading manufacturer of commuter trains, with more than 60 years of experience, Alstom remains committed to further enhancing sustainable operations and passenger experience. With more than 48,000 rail cars sold for over 60 commuter systems in nearly 20 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Australia, Adessia commuter trains deliver comfortable, safe and reliable journeys to more than 20 million passengers every day.

Supporting Canada's rail manufacturing ecosystem

This generational investment by the Canadian federal authorities will help grow national rail industrial capacity and strengthen Canada's resilience to current and future trade disruptions. The contract is expected to create or support up to 670 direct jobs at Alstom Canada and hundreds more indirect and induced jobs throughout the local supply chain and communities. Design and engineering activities will be carried out at Alstom's facility in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec, with carbody manufacturing in La Pocatière, Québec and final assembly in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Alstom intends to leverage its extensive Canadian supplier network in delivering the new fleet, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing and innovation. The company estimates that this Made-in-Canada project will add more than CAD 1.6 billion (approx. 1 billion euro) to the country's GDP.

Alstom in Canada

With 5,200 highly skilled Canadian employees, Alstom is the only manufacturer of passenger trains in the country, working annually with over 900 local suppliers and providing a full suite of rolling stock, signalling solutions, and operations and maintenance services for major rail projects in Canada. Alstom is Canada's national champion for urban rail mobility solutions and is proud to be at the centre of mobility projects across Ontario, including Toronto, Waterloo, Ottawa, as well as other Canadian projects in Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal, and soon, Quebec City.

ALSTOM and Adessia are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com



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1 This order will be booked in the second quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.