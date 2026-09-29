

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) said that it has signed an approximately 460 million euros contract with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City or RCRC to supply additional driverless metro trains for Riyadh Metro Lines 3, 4 and 6 and integrate them into the existing infrastructure, thus supporting the expansion of the city's metro network.



The French rail transport company said that the new trains are expected to expand the existing fleet, increasing passenger capacity and enabling more frequent services as demand rises. Alstom said that it will also maintain the additional trains under its existing Operation and Maintenance or O&M contract for Lines 3, 4 and 6.



The order builds on the 116 driverless trains Alstom has already delivered for the Riyadh Metro network, which began passenger services in late 2024. The company said that the new trains will integrate with the fully automated network using its Metropolis driverless trains and Urbalis CBTC signalling technology, including on the Yellow Line, which is expected to serve the 2030 World Expo.



On the Paris Exchange, ALO.PA ended Monday's trading at 14.73 euros, up 0.18 euros or 1.24 percent.



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