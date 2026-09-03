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WKN: A3EVME | ISIN: FR001400JWR8 | Ticker-Symbol: 5H1
Stuttgart
03.09.26 | 18:46
7,820 Euro
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ARVERNE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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7,8207,96019:07
Dow Jones News
03.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in Auvergne

DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in Auvergne 

ARVERNE GROUP 
ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in 
Auvergne 
03-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in Auvergne 

Pau, September 3, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces 
the award of a new exclusive exploration permit for lithium and related substances, known as the "Bassin de Limagne" 
permit. 

Covering an area of 442.68 km² in the Puy-de-Dôme department and granted for a period of five years, this new permit 
strengthens Arverne's asset portfolio and confirms its position as the leading French holder of exclusive geothermal 
exploration permits, with now 9 exclusive exploration permits, including 3 dedicated to lithium. 

New development potential in a region already explored by Arverne 
 
The award of this permit marks a new step in Arverne's development in Auvergne, a region where the company has been 
active for several years. 
 
The perimeter of the "Bassin de Limagne" permit overlaps with that of the "Riom-Clermont-Métropole" permit, also held 
by Arverne, where 3D exploration has already been carried out to assess the potential of the geothermal heat resource. 
 
Arverne therefore already has advanced knowledge of the subsurface, the geological data and the local area, providing a 
solid foundation to accelerate the next exploration phases. 
 
In parallel, Arverne and BRGM launched a scientific partnership this year dedicated to the study of the subsurface of 
the Clermont basin. The teams are collecting, analysing and modelling the available geological, hydrogeological and 
thermal data. This work builds on research conducted in the region as part of the "The subsurface as a common good" 
programme in the Massif Central. 

Heat and lithium: broadening the potential value of subsurface resources 
 
This new permit now opens the way to assessing the geothermal lithium potential of the Limagne basin, alongside its 
geothermal heat potential already studied by Arverne. 
 
The ambition is to assess the conditions that could ultimately enable the development of an integrated model combining 
local production of renewable heat and extraction of geothermal lithium, inspired by the Lithium de France project 
developed by Arverne in Northern Alsace. 
 
The next steps will make it possible to deepen knowledge of the resource and assess its technical, economic and 
industrial potential. 

"We are particularly enthusiastic about opening this new chapter in Auvergne. We have been working on this basin for 
several years and now have solid knowledge of its geology, its data and its local context. 
 
This new permit allows us to go further: after heat, we will now explore the lithium potential of this subsurface. This 
is exactly the strategy we want to deploy at Arverne: progressively build a portfolio of high-potential assets and 
develop the sustainable resources of our subsurface in an integrated way. 
 
Auvergne could become a major new territory for Arverne tomorrow. This is a new step in the Group's growth and a 
further illustration of our ambition to become the French leader in geothermal solutions." 
 
Thierry Trouyet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Arverne 

About ARVERNE 

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources 
to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven 
company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy 
sovereignty and short supply chains. 
 
www.arverne.earth/en 

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 
 
Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20260903_PR_Arverne_PER_lithium_Auvergne_EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ARVERNE GROUP 
         4 Chemin de Barincou 
         64000 Pau 
         France 
ISIN:      FR001400JWR8 
Euronext Ticker: ARVEN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2393290 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2393290 03-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2393290&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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