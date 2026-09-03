DJ ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in Auvergne

ARVERNE GROUP ARVERNE GROUP: Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in Auvergne 03-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arverne expands its asset portfolio with the award of a new geothermal lithium exploration permit in Auvergne Pau, September 3, 2026 - Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the award of a new exclusive exploration permit for lithium and related substances, known as the "Bassin de Limagne" permit. Covering an area of 442.68 km² in the Puy-de-Dôme department and granted for a period of five years, this new permit strengthens Arverne's asset portfolio and confirms its position as the leading French holder of exclusive geothermal exploration permits, with now 9 exclusive exploration permits, including 3 dedicated to lithium. New development potential in a region already explored by Arverne The award of this permit marks a new step in Arverne's development in Auvergne, a region where the company has been active for several years. The perimeter of the "Bassin de Limagne" permit overlaps with that of the "Riom-Clermont-Métropole" permit, also held by Arverne, where 3D exploration has already been carried out to assess the potential of the geothermal heat resource. Arverne therefore already has advanced knowledge of the subsurface, the geological data and the local area, providing a solid foundation to accelerate the next exploration phases. In parallel, Arverne and BRGM launched a scientific partnership this year dedicated to the study of the subsurface of the Clermont basin. The teams are collecting, analysing and modelling the available geological, hydrogeological and thermal data. This work builds on research conducted in the region as part of the "The subsurface as a common good" programme in the Massif Central. Heat and lithium: broadening the potential value of subsurface resources This new permit now opens the way to assessing the geothermal lithium potential of the Limagne basin, alongside its geothermal heat potential already studied by Arverne. The ambition is to assess the conditions that could ultimately enable the development of an integrated model combining local production of renewable heat and extraction of geothermal lithium, inspired by the Lithium de France project developed by Arverne in Northern Alsace. The next steps will make it possible to deepen knowledge of the resource and assess its technical, economic and industrial potential. "We are particularly enthusiastic about opening this new chapter in Auvergne. We have been working on this basin for several years and now have solid knowledge of its geology, its data and its local context. This new permit allows us to go further: after heat, we will now explore the lithium potential of this subsurface. This is exactly the strategy we want to deploy at Arverne: progressively build a portfolio of high-potential assets and develop the sustainable resources of our subsurface in an integrated way. Auvergne could become a major new territory for Arverne tomorrow. This is a new step in the Group's growth and a further illustration of our ambition to become the French leader in geothermal solutions." Thierry Trouyet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Arverne About ARVERNE ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions. It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains. www.arverne.earth/en Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20260903_PR_Arverne_PER_lithium_Auvergne_EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ARVERNE GROUP 4 Chemin de Barincou 64000 Pau France ISIN: FR001400JWR8 Euronext Ticker: ARVEN AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2393290 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2393290 03-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)