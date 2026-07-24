First financing milestone of its Dual Flow strategic plan
Regulatory News:
Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the successful completion of its €70 million issuance of ORANEs.
Fully subscribed by GEOGREEN, Bpifrance, ADEME Investissement, Crédit Mutuel Equity and Eiffel Investment Group, this transaction represents a major milestone in the Group's financing strategy. It reflects investors' confidence in Arverne's growth trajectory, its differentiated positioning as an integrated geothermal and geothermal lithium player, and its ability to deploy low-carbon energy infrastructure at scale.
The proceeds will enable Arverne to accelerate the execution of its Dual Flow strategic plan by supporting the ramp-up of its industrial capabilities, the commercial expansion of its activities, and the deployment of infrastructure across the entire value chain. To support this strong growth momentum, the Group is also pursuing the review of additional financing options, including a capital increase.
Key Features of the Transaction
The issuance amounts to a total of €70 million of ORANEs1. The ORANEs will bear interest from the subscription date at an annual rate of 7%, fully capitalized. Repayment of the ORANEs may be made either in cash, in newly issued shares of the Company, or through the delivery of existing shares of Lithium de France and 2gré held by the Company.
Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arverne
"The success of this issuance confirms the strength of our growth trajectory and our ability to scale up. Backed by a portfolio of nearly 100 deep geothermal projects and the significant progress achieved by Lithium de France, we are accelerating our industrial and commercial development to build the French leader in geothermal solutions, creating sustainable value through strategic assets and long-term contracts."
Arverne Group Shareholding Structure
As part of this financing transaction, Bpifrance Participations also acquired A2, A3 and A4 preferred shares from Crescend'Green and Schuman Invest. As a result, Arverne's shareholding structure is now as follows:
Shareholders
Ordinary shares
Founder's Shares
Total shares
% share capital
Shares with voting rights
% voting rights
Geogreen
10 839 147
10 839 147
25,76%
10 839 147
19,93%
Former partners of Arverne Group SAS
3 671 272
3 671 272
8,73%
7 342 294
13,50%
Concert Crescendissimo SAS et Crescend'Green
1 482 063
1 192 856
2 674 919
6,36%
2 964 026
5,45%
Schuman Invest
468 947
1 192 854
1 661 801
3,95%
468 947
0,86%
Eiffel Essentiel SLP
2 689 177
1 455 900
4 145 077
9,85%
4 184 354
7,69%
Founders of SPAC Transition
4 640 187
3 841 610
8 481 797
20,16%
7 617 327
14,00%
ADEME Investissement SAS
3 558 358
340 037
3 898 395
9,27%
6 922 716
12,73%
Renault SAS
2 944 736
340 037
3 284 773
7,81%
5 889 472
10,83%
Hydro Energy Invest AS
2 232 288
2 232 288
5,31%
2 232 288
4,10%
Bpifrance
1 709 740
526 092
2 235 832
5,31%
1 709 740
3,14%
Crédit Mutuel Equity
1 500 000
1 500 000
3,56%
3 000 000
5,52%
Free float
5 932 577
5 932 577
14,10%
8 837 528
16,25%
Total
37 028 305
5 047 776
42 076 081
100,00%
54 390 512
100,00%
|Upcoming event
|23/09/2026 After market close: Half-Year Results Press Release
|24/09/2026 2:30 p.m. (CEST): Institutional Investor Webinar (French)
|24/09/2026 4:00 p.m. (CEST): Institutional Investor Webinar (English)
|29/09/2026 6:00 p.m. (CEST): Retail Investor Webinar (French), Place des Investisseurs
About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth
1 ORANE issuance announced on March 27, 2026. 03.27.2026-Arverne-ORANE-ENG.pdf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724958852/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55
Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60