First financing milestone of its Dual Flow strategic plan

Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the successful completion of its €70 million issuance of ORANEs.

Fully subscribed by GEOGREEN, Bpifrance, ADEME Investissement, Crédit Mutuel Equity and Eiffel Investment Group, this transaction represents a major milestone in the Group's financing strategy. It reflects investors' confidence in Arverne's growth trajectory, its differentiated positioning as an integrated geothermal and geothermal lithium player, and its ability to deploy low-carbon energy infrastructure at scale.

The proceeds will enable Arverne to accelerate the execution of its Dual Flow strategic plan by supporting the ramp-up of its industrial capabilities, the commercial expansion of its activities, and the deployment of infrastructure across the entire value chain. To support this strong growth momentum, the Group is also pursuing the review of additional financing options, including a capital increase.

Key Features of the Transaction

The issuance amounts to a total of €70 million of ORANEs1. The ORANEs will bear interest from the subscription date at an annual rate of 7%, fully capitalized. Repayment of the ORANEs may be made either in cash, in newly issued shares of the Company, or through the delivery of existing shares of Lithium de France and 2gré held by the Company.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arverne

"The success of this issuance confirms the strength of our growth trajectory and our ability to scale up. Backed by a portfolio of nearly 100 deep geothermal projects and the significant progress achieved by Lithium de France, we are accelerating our industrial and commercial development to build the French leader in geothermal solutions, creating sustainable value through strategic assets and long-term contracts."

Arverne Group Shareholding Structure

As part of this financing transaction, Bpifrance Participations also acquired A2, A3 and A4 preferred shares from Crescend'Green and Schuman Invest. As a result, Arverne's shareholding structure is now as follows:

Shareholders Ordinary shares Founder's Shares Total shares % share capital Shares with voting rights % voting rights Geogreen 10 839 147 10 839 147 25,76% 10 839 147 19,93% Former partners of Arverne Group SAS 3 671 272 3 671 272 8,73% 7 342 294 13,50% Concert Crescendissimo SAS et Crescend'Green 1 482 063 1 192 856 2 674 919 6,36% 2 964 026 5,45% Schuman Invest 468 947 1 192 854 1 661 801 3,95% 468 947 0,86% Eiffel Essentiel SLP 2 689 177 1 455 900 4 145 077 9,85% 4 184 354 7,69% Founders of SPAC Transition 4 640 187 3 841 610 8 481 797 20,16% 7 617 327 14,00% ADEME Investissement SAS 3 558 358 340 037 3 898 395 9,27% 6 922 716 12,73% Renault SAS 2 944 736 340 037 3 284 773 7,81% 5 889 472 10,83% Hydro Energy Invest AS 2 232 288 2 232 288 5,31% 2 232 288 4,10% Bpifrance 1 709 740 526 092 2 235 832 5,31% 1 709 740 3,14% Crédit Mutuel Equity 1 500 000 1 500 000 3,56% 3 000 000 5,52% Free float 5 932 577 5 932 577 14,10% 8 837 528 16,25% Total 37 028 305 5 047 776 42 076 081 100,00% 54 390 512 100,00%

Upcoming event 23/09/2026 After market close: Half-Year Results Press Release 24/09/2026 2:30 p.m. (CEST): Institutional Investor Webinar (French) 24/09/2026 4:00 p.m. (CEST): Institutional Investor Webinar (English) 29/09/2026 6:00 p.m. (CEST): Retail Investor Webinar (French), Place des Investisseurs

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

1 ORANE issuance announced on March 27, 2026. 03.27.2026-Arverne-ORANE-ENG.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724958852/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60