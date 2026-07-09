Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, strengthens its governance to support its next phase of growth and continued scaling.

Following the resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on June 17, 2026, and the Board of Directors' meeting of June 30, 2026, the Group is evolving the composition of its Board and Committees while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.

Changes to the Composition of the Board of Directors

Bpifrance Investissement, represented by Vladislav Tcaci, has been appointed as an Independent Director by decision of the General Meeting.

GEOGREEN, represented by Alexis Broders, has been co-opted as Director by the Board of Director for the remainder of the term of office, to succeed Arosco following its resignation.

Manoelle Lepoutre has been co-opted by the Board of Directors as an Independent Director, to succeed Bruno Gérard following his resignation. The Board of Directors would like to warmly thank Bruno Gérard for his commitment and valuable contribution to the work of the Board and its Committees throughout his tenure.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors is composed of 44% Independent Directors and 44% women Directors.

Changes to Committee Composition

Audit and Risk Committee

The Board of Directors has appointed Bpifrance Investissement, represented by Vladislav Tcaci, as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, alongside Françoise Malrieu, Chair of the Committee.

This appointment strengthens the Committee's expertise in financial oversight, risk management and supporting the Group's growth objectives.

100% of the members of the Audit and Risk Committee are considered independent Directors.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Board of Directors has also appointed Manoelle Lepoutre and Xavier Caïtucoli as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, chaired by Colette Lewiner. The Committee will continue to support the Board on matters relating to governance, succession planning, diversity and remuneration policy.

Strategy and CSR Committee

The composition of the Strategy and CSR Committee remains unchanged.

Renewal of the Mission Committee

In line with its status as a mission-driven company (Entreprise mission), Arverne has partially renewed its Mission Committee for a three-year term.

Manoelle Lepoutre, Lucie Lefort and Guillaume Tarnaud have been reappointed to their positions. The Mission Committee also welcomes two new members: Emeline Donjon and Guillaume Saincaize. Manoelle Lepoutre will continue to chair the Mission Committee.

Upcoming event: 23 September 2026 Half-Year Results

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709868668/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60