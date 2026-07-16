Regulatory News:
Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions announces that the Company's liquidity account which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract. included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31. 2025:
34,748 shares
- €16,445.61
During the 1st half of 2026. a total of:
104,973 shares were purchased for €757,695.55
- 100,350 shares were sold for €668,315.78
Over the same period. the following transactions were carried out:
1,489 purchase transactions
- 1,175 sales transactions
As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:
€300,000.00
This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22. 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.
About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth
Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day
Period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026
BUY
SELL
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
TOTAL
1 489
104 973
757,695.55
1 175
100 350
668,315.78
02/01/2026
2
105
520.60
4
260
1,299.79
05/01/2026
3
196
968.38
5
91
453.18
06/01/2026
2
201
988.94
4
101
502.88
07/01/2026
4
101
496.96
3
100
496.00
08/01/2026
2
17
82.68
5
151
744.91
09/01/2026
7
146
716.44
5
209
1,028.47
12/01/2026
7
272
1,324.75
6
168
829.79
13/01/2026
3
101
494.90
4
136
669.80
14/01/2026
4
83
407.74
6
66
326.04
15/01/2026
10
675
3,253.70
8
208
1,016.20
16/01/2026
7
261
1,278.51
11
1195
5,884.66
19/01/2026
5
763
3,671.48
7
444
2,147.41
20/01/2026
7
663
3,147.99
1
1
4.82
21/01/2026
9
1053
4,955.21
11
1402
6,684.32
22/01/2026
3
521
2,442.76
14
421
1,996.51
23/01/2026
11
736
3,427.63
6
290
1,356.30
26/01/2026
12
1114
5,251.06
11
416
1,984.65
27/01/2026
14
812
3,746.08
4
149
691.78
28/01/2026
10
586
2,702.63
12
586
2,727.48
29/01/2026
3
351
1,610.60
4
303
1,406.13
30/01/2026
21
825
3,803.58
6
166
774.89
02/02/2026
6
370
1,693.27
10
396
1,825.52
03/02/2026
10
569
2,724.32
20
2387
11,515.84
04/02/2026
7
698
3,463.13
18
848
4,236.27
05/02/2026
4
140
702.51
18
1415
7,159.90
06/02/2026
5
151
757.60
7
620
3,159.83
09/02/2026
7
1020
5,141.21
10
2226
11,599.02
10/02/2026
2
101
510.05
3
101
510.05
11/02/2026
4
151
762.55
7
966
4,980.50
12/02/2026
6
101
517.65
4
241
1,253.15
13/02/2026
8
315
1,619.76
8
396
2,059.20
16/02/2026
6
504
2,559.21
9
149
770.11
17/02/2026
2
62
313.15
6
208
1,060.80
18/02/2026
1
250
1,250.00
19/02/2026
2
29
146.50
6
302
1,537.69
20/02/2026
6
317
1,586.30
6
548
2,780.94
23/02/2026
3
3
15.00
11
1342
6,957.87
24/02/2026
1
1
5.20
1
1
5.20
25/02/2026
6
195
1,014.00
2
21
110.20
26/02/2026
8
444
2,280.74
4
266
1,387.19
27/02/2026
8
735
3,714.40
9
255
1,298.10
02/03/2026
6
75
386.75
9
555
2,863.97
03/03/2026
9
373
1,905.73
8
528
2,730.55
04/03/2026
6
409
2,090.64
7
236
1,226.66
05/03/2026
2
117
596.81
1
1
5.20
06/03/2026
7
273
1,387.96
4
61
314.15
09/03/2026
10
1208
6,010.52
11
408
2,038.04
10/03/2026
4
31
154.82
8
568
2,876.69
11/03/2026
2
5
25.80
4
288
1,497.60
12/03/2026
3
12
61.85
3
104
540.80
13/03/2026
4
251
1,290.84
6
651
3,395.62
16/03/2026
12
3115
14,717.44
9
1015
5,004.76
17/03/2026
3
101
500.98
8
787
3,956.49
18/03/2026
8
461
2,330.59
9
564
2,884.07
19/03/2026
9
276
1,408.95
8
569
2,958.17
20/03/2026
9
944
4,787.31
12
1444
7,443.82
23/03/2026
4
376
1,936.36
9
1360
6,969.46
24/03/2026
3
210
1,102.46
8
1710
8,977.84
25/03/2026
5
101
530.25
3
231
1,222.75
26/03/2026
3
350
1,807.51
11
1420
7,478.43
27/03/2026
9
2001
10,251.52
1
1
5.30
30/03/2026
3
501
2,592.73
4
84
441.00
31/03/2026
3
751
3,942.52
10
1168
6,132.00
01/04/2026
8
547
2,834.94
4
1654
8,683.67
02/04/2026
6
555
2,846.71
1
1
5.20
07/04/2026
1
1
5.28
11
1147
6,056.16
08/04/2026
9
836
4,414.75
5
237
1,251.36
09/04/2026
3
61
322.12
3
280
1,489.57
10/04/2026
10
686
3,674.35
21
2795
15,085.45
13/04/2026
11
382
2,347.43
59
5043
29,483.40
14/04/2026
39
3276
20,169.02
9
437
2,768.83
15/04/2026
19
702
4,339.13
3
102
634.40
16/04/2026
10
589
3,616.75
8
589
3,646.03
17/04/2026
31
2831
16,781.32
5
181
1,071.07
20/04/2026
7
141
837.44
15
623
3,743.17
21/04/2026
19
1734
10,116.68
2
132
791.96
22/04/2026
7
338
1,938.06
10
458
2,643.03
23/04/2026
56
3163
18,110.71
28
1788
10,758.75
24/04/2026
7
316
1,782.52
10
424
2,419.81
27/04/2026
3
187
1,080.88
10
975
5,675.67
28/04/2026
6
351
2,105.89
13
1344
8,015.21
29/04/2026
10
600
3,604.56
12
1786
10,963.72
30/04/2026
7
324
1,950.48
8
406
2,472.91
04/05/2026
6
535
3,288.70
19
1219
7,584.62
05/05/2026
29
1474
8,964.13
9
539
3,360.02
06/05/2026
8
401
2,470.16
3
170
1,050.58
07/05/2026
8
278
1,724.71
2
2
12.52
08/05/2026
5
28
174.62
4
233
1,458.53
11/05/2026
7
268
1,674.41
13
1439
9,177.94
12/05/2026
41
1946
12,066.95
5
156
988.10
13/05/2026
3
201
1,238.18
3
83
514.58
14/05/2026
2
51
317.16
8
519
3,241.78
15/05/2026
11
409
2,816.05
30
4342
29,196.48
18/05/2026
20
1736
11,991.77
21
2099
14,664.03
19/05/2026
7
471
3,424.12
26
9595
70,600.01
20/05/2026
43
2666
19,888.09
28
2663
20,691.78
21/05/2026
2
76
569.60
29
1981
14,502.11
22/05/2026
14
1105
9,759.36
37
3003
27,029.70
25/05/2026
4
234
2,251.90
50
3554
36,621.48
26/05/2026
38
2401
25,529.83
15
901
10,821.46
27/05/2026
34
2616
25,652.50
31
1616
16,086.80
28/05/2026
15
1363
13,828.73
16
1259
12,971.23
29/05/2026
24
2366
23,797.94
18
970
9,903.41
01/06/2026
17
1470
14,605.63
10
1170
11,771.96
02/06/2026
18
1465
14,493.54
7
265
2,640.09
03/06/2026
35
2551
24,608.22
2
51
499.80
04/06/2026
90
6746
60,619.56
6
365
3,334.17
05/06/2026
17
1421
12,109.34
2
2
16.94
08/06/2026
13
824
7,262.74
9
1174
10,548.39
09/06/2026
14
1266
11,256.26
13
716
6,398.75
10/06/2026
23
2467
21,708.61
2
151
1,364.99
11/06/2026
36
2504
21,758.01
2
2
17.38
12/06/2026
31
2966
25,220.49
2
6
51.82
15/06/2026
16
938
7,938.76
12
1966
16,898.56
16/06/2026
29
2419
21,658.27
11
1912
17,450.44
17/06/2026
12
1006
9,045.45
4
94
853.80
18/06/2026
15
1107
9,966.32
7
676
6,135.92
19/06/2026
17
1067
9,568.54
1
1
9.00
22/06/2026
48
3445
30,386.62
2
5
44.44
23/06/2026
33
3225
27,794.02
1
1
8.86
24/06/2026
17
621
5,199.57
3
101
858.50
25/06/2026
24
933
7,533.32
1
1
8.28
26/06/2026
13
266
2,049.53
6
80
624.08
29/06/2026
1
1
7.70
9
1203
9,575.40
30/06/2026
8
341
2,707.61
10
359
2,870.92
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716471119/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55
Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60