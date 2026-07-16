Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions announces that the Company's liquidity account which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract. included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31. 2025:

34,748 shares

- €16,445.61

During the 1st half of 2026. a total of:

104,973 shares were purchased for €757,695.55

- 100,350 shares were sold for €668,315.78

Over the same period. the following transactions were carried out:

1,489 purchase transactions

- 1,175 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

€300,000.00

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22. 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026

BUY SELL Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR TOTAL 1 489 104 973 757,695.55 1 175 100 350 668,315.78 02/01/2026 2 105 520.60 4 260 1,299.79 05/01/2026 3 196 968.38 5 91 453.18 06/01/2026 2 201 988.94 4 101 502.88 07/01/2026 4 101 496.96 3 100 496.00 08/01/2026 2 17 82.68 5 151 744.91 09/01/2026 7 146 716.44 5 209 1,028.47 12/01/2026 7 272 1,324.75 6 168 829.79 13/01/2026 3 101 494.90 4 136 669.80 14/01/2026 4 83 407.74 6 66 326.04 15/01/2026 10 675 3,253.70 8 208 1,016.20 16/01/2026 7 261 1,278.51 11 1195 5,884.66 19/01/2026 5 763 3,671.48 7 444 2,147.41 20/01/2026 7 663 3,147.99 1 1 4.82 21/01/2026 9 1053 4,955.21 11 1402 6,684.32 22/01/2026 3 521 2,442.76 14 421 1,996.51 23/01/2026 11 736 3,427.63 6 290 1,356.30 26/01/2026 12 1114 5,251.06 11 416 1,984.65 27/01/2026 14 812 3,746.08 4 149 691.78 28/01/2026 10 586 2,702.63 12 586 2,727.48 29/01/2026 3 351 1,610.60 4 303 1,406.13 30/01/2026 21 825 3,803.58 6 166 774.89 02/02/2026 6 370 1,693.27 10 396 1,825.52 03/02/2026 10 569 2,724.32 20 2387 11,515.84 04/02/2026 7 698 3,463.13 18 848 4,236.27 05/02/2026 4 140 702.51 18 1415 7,159.90 06/02/2026 5 151 757.60 7 620 3,159.83 09/02/2026 7 1020 5,141.21 10 2226 11,599.02 10/02/2026 2 101 510.05 3 101 510.05 11/02/2026 4 151 762.55 7 966 4,980.50 12/02/2026 6 101 517.65 4 241 1,253.15 13/02/2026 8 315 1,619.76 8 396 2,059.20 16/02/2026 6 504 2,559.21 9 149 770.11 17/02/2026 2 62 313.15 6 208 1,060.80 18/02/2026 1 250 1,250.00 19/02/2026 2 29 146.50 6 302 1,537.69 20/02/2026 6 317 1,586.30 6 548 2,780.94 23/02/2026 3 3 15.00 11 1342 6,957.87 24/02/2026 1 1 5.20 1 1 5.20 25/02/2026 6 195 1,014.00 2 21 110.20 26/02/2026 8 444 2,280.74 4 266 1,387.19 27/02/2026 8 735 3,714.40 9 255 1,298.10 02/03/2026 6 75 386.75 9 555 2,863.97 03/03/2026 9 373 1,905.73 8 528 2,730.55 04/03/2026 6 409 2,090.64 7 236 1,226.66 05/03/2026 2 117 596.81 1 1 5.20 06/03/2026 7 273 1,387.96 4 61 314.15 09/03/2026 10 1208 6,010.52 11 408 2,038.04 10/03/2026 4 31 154.82 8 568 2,876.69 11/03/2026 2 5 25.80 4 288 1,497.60 12/03/2026 3 12 61.85 3 104 540.80 13/03/2026 4 251 1,290.84 6 651 3,395.62 16/03/2026 12 3115 14,717.44 9 1015 5,004.76 17/03/2026 3 101 500.98 8 787 3,956.49 18/03/2026 8 461 2,330.59 9 564 2,884.07 19/03/2026 9 276 1,408.95 8 569 2,958.17 20/03/2026 9 944 4,787.31 12 1444 7,443.82 23/03/2026 4 376 1,936.36 9 1360 6,969.46 24/03/2026 3 210 1,102.46 8 1710 8,977.84 25/03/2026 5 101 530.25 3 231 1,222.75 26/03/2026 3 350 1,807.51 11 1420 7,478.43 27/03/2026 9 2001 10,251.52 1 1 5.30 30/03/2026 3 501 2,592.73 4 84 441.00 31/03/2026 3 751 3,942.52 10 1168 6,132.00 01/04/2026 8 547 2,834.94 4 1654 8,683.67 02/04/2026 6 555 2,846.71 1 1 5.20 07/04/2026 1 1 5.28 11 1147 6,056.16 08/04/2026 9 836 4,414.75 5 237 1,251.36 09/04/2026 3 61 322.12 3 280 1,489.57 10/04/2026 10 686 3,674.35 21 2795 15,085.45 13/04/2026 11 382 2,347.43 59 5043 29,483.40 14/04/2026 39 3276 20,169.02 9 437 2,768.83 15/04/2026 19 702 4,339.13 3 102 634.40 16/04/2026 10 589 3,616.75 8 589 3,646.03 17/04/2026 31 2831 16,781.32 5 181 1,071.07 20/04/2026 7 141 837.44 15 623 3,743.17 21/04/2026 19 1734 10,116.68 2 132 791.96 22/04/2026 7 338 1,938.06 10 458 2,643.03 23/04/2026 56 3163 18,110.71 28 1788 10,758.75 24/04/2026 7 316 1,782.52 10 424 2,419.81 27/04/2026 3 187 1,080.88 10 975 5,675.67 28/04/2026 6 351 2,105.89 13 1344 8,015.21 29/04/2026 10 600 3,604.56 12 1786 10,963.72 30/04/2026 7 324 1,950.48 8 406 2,472.91 04/05/2026 6 535 3,288.70 19 1219 7,584.62 05/05/2026 29 1474 8,964.13 9 539 3,360.02 06/05/2026 8 401 2,470.16 3 170 1,050.58 07/05/2026 8 278 1,724.71 2 2 12.52 08/05/2026 5 28 174.62 4 233 1,458.53 11/05/2026 7 268 1,674.41 13 1439 9,177.94 12/05/2026 41 1946 12,066.95 5 156 988.10 13/05/2026 3 201 1,238.18 3 83 514.58 14/05/2026 2 51 317.16 8 519 3,241.78 15/05/2026 11 409 2,816.05 30 4342 29,196.48 18/05/2026 20 1736 11,991.77 21 2099 14,664.03 19/05/2026 7 471 3,424.12 26 9595 70,600.01 20/05/2026 43 2666 19,888.09 28 2663 20,691.78 21/05/2026 2 76 569.60 29 1981 14,502.11 22/05/2026 14 1105 9,759.36 37 3003 27,029.70 25/05/2026 4 234 2,251.90 50 3554 36,621.48 26/05/2026 38 2401 25,529.83 15 901 10,821.46 27/05/2026 34 2616 25,652.50 31 1616 16,086.80 28/05/2026 15 1363 13,828.73 16 1259 12,971.23 29/05/2026 24 2366 23,797.94 18 970 9,903.41 01/06/2026 17 1470 14,605.63 10 1170 11,771.96 02/06/2026 18 1465 14,493.54 7 265 2,640.09 03/06/2026 35 2551 24,608.22 2 51 499.80 04/06/2026 90 6746 60,619.56 6 365 3,334.17 05/06/2026 17 1421 12,109.34 2 2 16.94 08/06/2026 13 824 7,262.74 9 1174 10,548.39 09/06/2026 14 1266 11,256.26 13 716 6,398.75 10/06/2026 23 2467 21,708.61 2 151 1,364.99 11/06/2026 36 2504 21,758.01 2 2 17.38 12/06/2026 31 2966 25,220.49 2 6 51.82 15/06/2026 16 938 7,938.76 12 1966 16,898.56 16/06/2026 29 2419 21,658.27 11 1912 17,450.44 17/06/2026 12 1006 9,045.45 4 94 853.80 18/06/2026 15 1107 9,966.32 7 676 6,135.92 19/06/2026 17 1067 9,568.54 1 1 9.00 22/06/2026 48 3445 30,386.62 2 5 44.44 23/06/2026 33 3225 27,794.02 1 1 8.86 24/06/2026 17 621 5,199.57 3 101 858.50 25/06/2026 24 933 7,533.32 1 1 8.28 26/06/2026 13 266 2,049.53 6 80 624.08 29/06/2026 1 1 7.70 9 1203 9,575.40 30/06/2026 8 341 2,707.61 10 359 2,870.92

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716471119/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: Mathilde Guillemot investor.relations@arverne.earth +33 (0)6 64 18 35 55

Press relations: Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60