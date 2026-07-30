Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions is making an additional contribution to the resources allocated to the liquidity contract entered into on 18 September 2023 with Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A. (the "Liquidity Contract").

This Liquidity Contract was entered into in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

The resources of the Liquidity Contract were increased, with effect from July 30, 2026, by an additional cash contribution in the amount of EUR 70,000.

As of today's date, the following resources are recorded in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 30,700 ordinary shares

Cash balance: EUR 122,216.45.

The other terms of the Liquidity Contract remain unchanged.

Titre concerné: Arverne Group (ISIN: FR001400JWR)

Market concerned: Euronext Paris Professional Segment

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris. Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

A public limited company with a Board of Directors and share capital of €420,760.81

Registered office: 4 chemin de Barincou, 64000 PAU

895 395 622 R.C.S. Pau

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730070441/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth