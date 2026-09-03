EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: CHANGES WITHIN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES

Thursday, September 3rd, 2026 - 07:30 PM
The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group, meeting today, acknowledged the resignations of
Mr. Jean-Pierre Conte, effective as of 26 June 2026, as well as those of Mr. Sharad Tehranchi and Ms. Deborah Andrews, effective as of today.
Following this meeting, the Board of Directors is now composed as follows:
- Ms. Michele Kang, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer;
- Mr. Gilbert Saada, independent director;
- Ms. Nathalie Dechy, independent director;
- Ms. Victoria Westcott, independent director.
The Board of Directors considers that this composition provides it with all the skills necessary for its proper functioning and the performance of its duties.
The composition of the Audit Committee remains unchanged, as follows:
- Mr. Gilbert Saada, Chair,
- Ms. Nathalie Dechy,
- Ms. Victoria Westcott.
In addition, the Nominations and Compensation Committee has been reconstituted as follows:
- Ms. Victoria Westcott, Chair,
- Ms. Nathalie Dechy,
- Mr. Gilbert Saada.
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr
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Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100047-olg-03092026-changes-board-directors-and-committees.pdf
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