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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
25.09.26 | 21:56
1,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,75022:18
Actusnews Wire
25.09.2026 21:53 Uhr
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of October 16, 2026 available

Lyon, 25 September 2026


The shareholders of Eagle Football Group are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:


Friday 16 October 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

at Groupama Stadium
10, avenue Simone Veil - 69150 Décines-Charpieu, France

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the BALO (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices) No. 108 of 9 September 2026.

This notice is also available on the Company's website (https://finance.ol.fr/informationsfinancieres/documents-assemblees-generales.html).

The documents referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to shareholders, in accordance with the applicable regulations, on the Company's website (www.finance.ol.com) and at its registered office.

These documents can be accessed online on the Company's website.

The information and documents may also be sent to shareholders upon simple request addressed to the Company.

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr		Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100448-olg-gm-of-16-october-2026-availability-of-documents-eng.pdf

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