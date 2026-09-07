EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: MATHYS DE CARVALHO TRANSFERRED TO AL DIRIYAH

Monday, September 7th, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Mathys De Carvalho to Al Diriyah, newly promoted to the Saudi Pro League this season. The deal is worth €1.1 million, with a possible 10% sell-on clause on any future transfer capital gain.

A product of the Academy, the 21-year-old midfielder will have played 22 matches in all competitions for OL, since his professional debut on 19 September 2025 against Angers.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Mathys for his years at the club and wishes him great success for the next stage of his career at Al Diriyah.

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr Eagle Football Group SA

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJxqZchsZWaVxnBxlptnm2Zpl21plmedm2PGnGNrlp3JmXBgmZdnmZ2SamlhlW5p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100093-olg_07092026_mercato_de_carvalho_en.pdf