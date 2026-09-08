HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (OL GROUPE) AT 30 JUNE 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2026:

- 410,962 shares

- € 94,924.14

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 393

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,056 shares for € 123,388.03

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90,085 shares for € 172,349.35

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2025 on the liquidity account:

- 434,991 shares

- € 45,594.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 289

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 245

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 55,816 shares for € 97,500.59

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 40,655 shares for € 72,368.46

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

It is further noted that the liquidity agreement has been suspended until further notice, at the Company's request and in accordance with applicable regulations, effective June 23, 2026 -the date on which the terms of a proposed tender offer that OLYMPE BIDCO intends to make for the Company's shares were announced, marking the start of a pre-offer period.

The drawing up of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100125-eagle-football-group_bilan_semestriel_30062026_en.pdf