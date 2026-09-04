

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) said that it has signed an agreement with VIA Rail Canada to design, engineer, manufacture and support a new Long-Distance, Regional and Remote or LDRR fleet for passenger services across Canada.



The French rail transport systems manufacturer said the agreement covers the delivery of 313 Adessia railway cars, valued at approximately C$4 billion, along with a 15-year Technical Support and Spare Parts Supply Agreement or TSSSA, worth nearly C$700 million. The overall contract is valued at approximately C$4.7 billion, or 3 billion euros.



Alstom SA said that the new fleet will replace VIA Rail Canada's existing long-distance fleet and operate across eight major routes. These services will link destinations including Montréal, Halifax, Gaspé, Jonquière, Senneterre, Toronto, Vancouver, Churchill, Prince Rupert, Jasper, Sudbury and White River, the company said in an official statement.



The company said that the project design and engineering activities will be carried out at Alstom's facility in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec, while the carbody manufacturing will take place in La Pocatière, Québec, and the final assembly will be performed in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



On the Paris Exchange, ALO.PA ended Thursday's trading at 16.18 euros, up 0.50 euros or 3.2 percent.



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