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WKN: 3172 | ISIN: DE00SCHWARZ0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Prisma Properties AB: Prisma continues to grow with Lidl

Prisma Properties has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Lidl for the establishment of a new grocery store in Lysekil. The store will comprise approximately 1,900 square metres of lettable area and will be Lidl's first establishment in the municipality. The project also creates opportunities for additional discount retail development in the same area.

The planned store will be developed in Dalskogen, strategically located at the entrance to Lysekil. The establishment means that Lysekil will gain its first discount grocery operator, providing a new alternative for the municipality's residents and strengthening the local retail offering. Prisma Properties sees potential to develop additional discount retail within the project area, thereby creating an attractive retail destination.

The lease agreement is conditional upon land acquisition and the zoning plan obtaining legal force. The zoning process is currently underway, and construction is scheduled to commence in spring 2027, with expected completion in the second quarter of 2028.

"We are pleased with our collaboration with Lidl and the opportunity to contribute to bringing the first discount grocery operator to Lysekil. The initiative reflects our ambition to work together with our tenants to make affordable products more accessible to more people", says Vincent Eriksson, Business Developer at Prisma Properties.

"It feels both exciting and important to help ensure that thousands of people gain access to more affordable grocery shopping. As we now establish Lysekil's very first discount store, we look forward to welcoming both residents and visitors with Swedish-produced food from our growing Matriket brand, freshly baked bread every day, and Sweden's lowest-priced fruit and vegetables," says Christoffer Wennergren, Real Estate Manager at Lidl Sweden.

For more information, please contact:
Mari Edberg, Head of Communications, Prisma Properties
mari.edberg@prismaproperties.se
+46 76-800 01 95

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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