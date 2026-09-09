Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties comments on the bankruptcy of NRG Pizza AB in Sweden

One of Prisma Properties' tenants, NRG Pizza AB, which operates Pizza Hut restaurants in Sweden, has been declared bankrupt. As of 30 June 2026, rental income from NRG Pizza AB represented approximately 1.7 per cent of Prisma's total rental income, and Prisma has already commenced efforts to re-let the premises to new tenants.

Prisma currently leases eight units to NRG Pizza AB, located in Örebro, Västerås, Sundsvall, Norrköping, Karlstad, Handen, Norsborg and Växjö. As of the second quarter of 2026, rental income from NRG Pizza AB represented approximately 1.7 per cent of Prisma's rental income.



The company has been monitoring developments at NRG Pizza AB for an extended period and has been aware of the tenant's profitability challenges. Prisma has therefore been working in parallel to identify alternative tenants for the affected premises. All properties are located in established commercial locations where the company continues to see strong interest from other QSR operators.

"We have followed developments at NRG Pizza for an extended period and have already initiated an active process to identify new tenants for the affected premises. The properties are located in attractive retail locations, and we are seeing solid demand from several potential operators. We also have extensive experience in redeveloping and adapting premises for new concepts and businesses, most recently when we converted a Pizza Hut restaurant in Linköping into a KFC restaurant," says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

Prisma will continue its dialogue with the bankruptcy trustee and evaluate various alternatives for each property.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0) 70-277 01 48

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.