Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055 | Ticker-Symbol: V7D
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:08
2,390 Euro
+2,58 % +0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2702,43017:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 14:45 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties comments on the bankruptcy of NRG Pizza AB in Sweden

One of Prisma Properties' tenants, NRG Pizza AB, which operates Pizza Hut restaurants in Sweden, has been declared bankrupt. As of 30 June 2026, rental income from NRG Pizza AB represented approximately 1.7 per cent of Prisma's total rental income, and Prisma has already commenced efforts to re-let the premises to new tenants.

Prisma currently leases eight units to NRG Pizza AB, located in Örebro, Västerås, Sundsvall, Norrköping, Karlstad, Handen, Norsborg and Växjö. As of the second quarter of 2026, rental income from NRG Pizza AB represented approximately 1.7 per cent of Prisma's rental income.

The company has been monitoring developments at NRG Pizza AB for an extended period and has been aware of the tenant's profitability challenges. Prisma has therefore been working in parallel to identify alternative tenants for the affected premises. All properties are located in established commercial locations where the company continues to see strong interest from other QSR operators.

"We have followed developments at NRG Pizza for an extended period and have already initiated an active process to identify new tenants for the affected premises. The properties are located in attractive retail locations, and we are seeing solid demand from several potential operators. We also have extensive experience in redeveloping and adapting premises for new concepts and businesses, most recently when we converted a Pizza Hut restaurant in Linköping into a KFC restaurant," says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

Prisma will continue its dialogue with the bankruptcy trustee and evaluate various alternatives for each property.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Mässing, CEO
fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se
+46 (0) 70-277 01 48

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.