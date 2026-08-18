Prisma Properties AB: Prisma signs 10-year lease agreement with Lidl in Torsby

Prisma Properties has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Lidl for the establishment of a new grocery store in Torsby, Sweden. The development strengthens Prisma's presence in the municipality and contributes to a broader grocery offering in a strategic retail location.

The site is located at the entrance to Torsby from the E45/E16 highways, and the Lidl establishment will be a valuable addition to Prisma's existing retail area, where the company already owns a property leased to Dollarstore, JYSK, jem & fix and Allsport.



The new store will comprise more than 1,900 square metres of lettable area. At least 15 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles are also planned adjacent to the store.

Construction will commence following the completion of the property formation process, preliminarily in the fourth quarter of 2026, with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2027. The lease agreement is conditional upon land acquisition and the granting of a building permit.

"We are pleased to partner with Lidl and contribute to strengthening the grocery offering in the Municipality of Torsby. This establishment complements our existing property portfolio in Torsby and represents another step in our strategy of developing modern retail destinations with strong tenants in attractive locations," says Thomas Hansen, Business Developer at Prisma Properties.

"The Municipality of Torsby welcomes Lidl to Torsby. We hope that the expanded retail offering will benefit local commerce in general while also attracting more outside visitors to Torsby," says Thomas Stjerndorff, Municipal Director of Torsby Municipality.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Edberg, Head of Communications, Prisma Properties

mari.edberg@prismaproperties.se

+46 76-800 01 95

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.