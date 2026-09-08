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WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055 | Ticker-Symbol: V7D
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:13
2,330 Euro
-0,85 % -0,020
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3402,44013:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Prisma Properties AB: Prisma acquires grocery property in Denmark

Prisma Properties has entered into an agreement to acquire a fully let grocery property in Værløse, outside Copenhagen. The underlying property value amounts to DKK 75.5 million. The property comprises approximately 3,300 square metres of lettable area and is fully let to Coop Kvickly with a long remaining lease term.

The property is located in Værløse, in an established retail and service area surrounded by larger residential neighbourhoods. The lease agreement with Coop Kvickly, which occupies the entire lettable area, has recently been extended.

The acquisition strengthens Prisma's exposure to the grocery and daily goods segment, which is a priority segment for the company. Including properties under construction and signed lease agreements, the segment accounts for close to fifty per cent of Prisma's portfolio.

The acquisition is expected to increase earnings per share by 0.58 per cent compared with the latest interim report.

"We are adding a modern, fully leased property in a strong local retail location with a long remaining lease term. The acquisition strengthens Prisma's position within grocery and daily goods retail, and it is particularly positive that we are increasing our exposure to the grocery segment in Denmark, a direction we intend to continue pursuing", says Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

The acquisition will be carried out as an asset transaction, with closing scheduled for 15 September.

In connection with the transaction, BAHR acted as legal adviser and JLL as technical adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties
tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se
+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

Image Attachments
Coop Kvickly in Værløse

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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