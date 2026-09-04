Sectra's three-month interim report: Growing cloud recurring revenue

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has reported recurring revenue from cloud services exceeding SEK 1 billion for the first time, measured on a rolling 12-month basis. This outcome was the result of strong order bookings in recent years as well as Sectra's long-term investments in delivering, deploying and scaling up services for a growing number of customers.

First quarter: May-July 2026

Contracted order bookings decreased 46.6% to SEK 699 million (1,310), of which SEK 598 million (1,192) pertained to guaranteed order bookings. Of the guaranteed order bookings, 22.2% were recognized during the quarter and a further approximately 30-40% are deemed to pertain to revenue within 12 months after the end of the quarter. Rolling 12-month contracted order bookings were well above the Group's annual sales, and there is significant variation across quarters since some customer contracts are long-term and extensive.

Net sales increased 25.8% to SEK 963 million (766). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier quarter, the increase would have been 26.6%. Recurring revenue accounted for SEK 723 million (549) of net sales, up 31.7%. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase would have been 32.5%. Cloud recurring revenue (CRR) increased 75.3% to SEK 315 million (179).

Operating profit increased 60.9% to SEK 191 million (119), corresponding to an operating margin of 19.8% (15.5). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier quarter, the increase would have been 63.5%. The outcome includes SEK 24 million (36) in costs for share-based incentive programs.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 158 million (103).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3 million (118). The change was mainly attributable to an increase in capital tied up in current receivables and the settlement of liabilities.

Comments from Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB

"The growing use of our services had a positive impact on our earnings as well as our profitability during the first quarter. This outcome reflects the effects of our strong order bookings in recent years as well as our long-term investments in delivering, deploying and scaling up cloud services for a growing number of customers.

"The number of customers who use our solutions in their daily operations is growing, which in turn strengthens our recurring revenue base. At the same time, this trust requires continued investments in people, technology, security and delivery capacity. While these investments can impact costs and profitability for individual periods, they are essential for meeting customer needs and capitalizing on the long-term opportunities provided by our strong order book and market position."

Read the attached financial report for further CEO comments and information.

Presentation of the financial report

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB, and Jessica Holmquist, CFO of Sectra AB, will present the financial report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: September 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

Follow live or listen to the recording afterward: https://investor.sectra.com/q1report2627

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 4, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-s-three-month-interim-report--growing-cloud-recurring-revenue,c4391739

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4391739/4251786.pdf Sectra's three month interim report 2026/2027 https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/torbjorn-kronander,c3561997 Torbjörn Kronander https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-enterprise-imaging-service-as-a-cloud-solution,c3561998 Sectra's enterprise imaging service as a cloud solution

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