OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) - up 26% at $12.57
- Wetour Robotics Limited (WETO) - up 23% at $3.96
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) - up 18% at $10.70
- Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 16% at $4.25
- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NIKI) - up 15% at $7.50
- Samsara Inc. (IOT) - up 13% at $43.80
- Planet Labs PBC (PL) - up 12% at $20.60
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - up 12% at $13.75
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) - up 10% at $2.47
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - up 9% at $6.80
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) - down 23% at $5.49
- lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - down 21% at $96.77
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) - down 17% at $30.38
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - down 15% at $172.40
- Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) - down 12% at $986.68
- Asana, Inc. (ASAN) - down 12% at $8.93
- Equifax Inc. (EFX) - down 11% at $169.18
- TransUnion (TRU) - down 11% at $76.00
- UiPath, Inc. (PATH) - down 9% at $16.57
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - down 9% at $6.81
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