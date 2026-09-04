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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Activates Volunteer Intake for Melanoma Scan Beta After Launching First Human-Submitted Dataset Initiative

Follow-Up to August 31 Announcement: First Cohort Process Is Now Open for Real-World Image Testing

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that volunteer intake is now active for the first human-submitted image cohort supporting MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta - advancing the initiative first announced on August 31, 2026.

On August 31, the Company said it was seeking its first volunteers in order to move beyond testing and training based solely on established public cancer imaging datasets, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. That announcement marked the start of a new testing phase. Today's update confirms the next operational step: the intake process for that first volunteer cohort is now open.

The objective remains the same. Public benchmark datasets provided the foundation. Volunteer-submitted images are intended to add real-world variability - lighting, device type, distance, skin tone, and everyday image quality - so the Company can evaluate how Melanoma Scan Beta handles user-captured photographs rather than archive-only images.

Submitted images are expected to be used only for internal model evaluation, workflow testing, image-intake review, body-map organization assessment, and longitudinal comparison functions. This is a development and testing process, not a clinical diagnosis program.

"On August 31 we said we were ready to take the next step," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Today that step is live. Volunteer intake is open, and we are beginning to collect the first human-submitted images that will help us test Melanoma Scan Beta under real-world conditions."

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to support image organization, cataloging, and longitudinal tracking of visible skin images over time. The platform remains in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

Participation is voluntary. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. The Company will continue its multi-phase testing protocol as the first human-submitted dataset is collected and reviewed.

Investors and interested parties can learn more about Medical Care Technologies at:
https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across health, wellness, and enterprise imaging applications while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-activates-volunteer-intake-1216862

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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