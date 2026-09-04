KeyBank: Key4Women to Host Free Webinar on Business Succession and Ownership Transition Planning

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Business owners preparing for the next chapter of their companies will have an opportunity to gain practical guidance on succession planning, leadership transition, and preserving long-term business value during a free virtual webinar hosted by KeyBank's Key4Women on September 9th.

The one-hour webinar, "Beyond the Business: Planning for Ownership, Succession & Legacy," will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST and feature a panel of leaders and advisors who will share insights on navigating one of the most significant milestones in a business owner's journey: transitioning ownership while protecting the company's future.

Hosted by Cathy O'Malley Kearney, National Head of Key Private Bank, the discussion will focus on how business owners can develop thoughtful transition strategies, whether they plan to pass the business to the next generation, prepare for a future sale, cultivate new leadership, or strengthen the organization for long-term success.

Joining Kearney on the panel are Kalimah White, Senior Estate Planning Advisor, and Karina Biehl, Senior Director of Business Advisory Services, who will share their expertise on succession planning, estate considerations, business valuation, and leadership continuity.

Participants will learn how to begin planning for a successful business transition, transfer leadership while preserving company culture, strengthen business valuation through strategic investments and access to capital, and avoid common pitfalls that can derail transition plans.

This webinar is designed to help business owners think proactively about their long-term goals while building a lasting legacy for employees, customers, and future generations.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is required by Sept. 8th. Interested participants can register here or contact key4women@keybank.com for additional information.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4women-to-host-free-webinar-on-business-succession-and-ownership-1216916