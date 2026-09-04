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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Stuttgart
04.09.26 | 15:31
19,000 Euro
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18,98019,14516:00
18,94519,14015:54
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
126 Leser
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KeyBank: Key4Women to Host Free Webinar on Business Succession and Ownership Transition Planning

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Business owners preparing for the next chapter of their companies will have an opportunity to gain practical guidance on succession planning, leadership transition, and preserving long-term business value during a free virtual webinar hosted by KeyBank's Key4Women on September 9th.

The one-hour webinar, "Beyond the Business: Planning for Ownership, Succession & Legacy," will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST and feature a panel of leaders and advisors who will share insights on navigating one of the most significant milestones in a business owner's journey: transitioning ownership while protecting the company's future.

Hosted by Cathy O'Malley Kearney, National Head of Key Private Bank, the discussion will focus on how business owners can develop thoughtful transition strategies, whether they plan to pass the business to the next generation, prepare for a future sale, cultivate new leadership, or strengthen the organization for long-term success.

Joining Kearney on the panel are Kalimah White, Senior Estate Planning Advisor, and Karina Biehl, Senior Director of Business Advisory Services, who will share their expertise on succession planning, estate considerations, business valuation, and leadership continuity.

Participants will learn how to begin planning for a successful business transition, transfer leadership while preserving company culture, strengthen business valuation through strategic investments and access to capital, and avoid common pitfalls that can derail transition plans.

This webinar is designed to help business owners think proactively about their long-term goals while building a lasting legacy for employees, customers, and future generations.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is required by Sept. 8th. Interested participants can register here or contact key4women@keybank.com for additional information.

CFMA #260901-4932778

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4women-to-host-free-webinar-on-business-succession-and-ownership-1216916

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.